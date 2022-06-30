Film director of ‘Blues Brothers,’ ‘Animal House’ and Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ visits Mississippi museum

Published 11:47 am Thursday, June 30, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

John Landis and his wife, Deborah, far right, visited the Old Courthouse Museum this week. (Photo courtesy of Robert Fleming)

Noted film director John Landis and his wife, Deborah, stopped by the Old Courthouse Museum this week while visiting Vicksburg.

Landis is known for his work on many classic films, including “The Blues Brothers,” “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video, “An American Werewolf in London,” “Three Amigos!” and “Coming to America.” He also voiced Grover in an uncredited role in “The Muppet Movie.”

Landis signed the museum’s guest book, adding a note that his visit was “Awesome!”

