Mississippi police: Multiple guns stolen out of parked vehicles throughout city

Officials in one Mississippi city are investigating after multiple guns were stolen out of parked vehicles in the span of four days.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the report of an auto burglary at the Halls Ferry Park softball field.

The victim reported someone had entered a Honda Accord while it was parked near the softball field. A Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a laser sight, a wallet containing $400 in cash and several gift cards were missing from the vehicle.

Two days later, officers responded to the Holiday Inn located at 115 Cypress Centre Drive in reference to a stolen automobile at 4:05 a.m. on Saturday, June 25.

The victim stated a 2018 White Dodge Ram 2500 Truck with a white camper top was missing. Inside the vehicle was a Walther Q5 Match handgun, a black Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 46 watch and two laptop computers. There was evidence that forced entry was made to get into the vehicle.

At 8 a.m on Monday, June 27, officers responded to Labor Finders, 2002 Washington Street, for an earlier auto burglary.

The victim stated a black 2014 Chrysler 300 had been entered and a .38 caliber Charter Arms revolver was stolen. The case is currently under investigation.

In. addition to the auto burglaries, Vicksburg police are also investigating the theft of two vehicles in the same time period.

On Saturday, June 25, officers were dispatched to the Days Inn Motel, 90 Warrenton Road, for an automobile theft at 8:52 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim reported a blue 2017 Nissan Altima was stolen from the hotel the previous night. The case is currently under investigation.

The day before on June 24, officers took a report at 1:32 p.m. of an auto theft that occurred in the 400 block of Pittman Road.

The vehicle’s owner reported that a charcoal gray 2014 Chevrolet Malibu had been taken from the residence sometime in the last month and a half. The case is currently under investigation.