Mississippi man killed in car crash involving pedestrian

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, at approximately 10:46 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 98 in Pike County involving a pedestrian.

A 2019 Toyota Sienna driven by Julian Nunez, 33, of Tylertown, was traveling east on US 98 when it collided with Kaleb Corbin, 24, of McComb.

Kaleb Corbin received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.