Ole Miss Rebels commemorative poster available to purchase

The Ole Miss Rebels captivated Mississippi baseball fans last week with their amazing College World Series win.

The Rebels’ hometown newspaper, The Oxford Eagle, is now offering commemorative copies of their front page featuring the Rebels win both as an actual newspaper as well as a high-quality poster suitable for framing.

Visit their online store here to order your copies online today.

In addition, a special section showcasing all the highlights of the University of Mississippi Rebels baseball season is also available to purchase.

https://oxford-newsmedia-llc.mailchimpsites.com/store