Can you guess which Mississippi counties have the most college graduates?

Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most college graduates in Mississippi

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher using 2020 5-year estimates.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Mississippi

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Alcorn County

– 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.5% ($21,250 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.7% ($27,051)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.0% ($31,236)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($40,818)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($66,281)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Webster County

– 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.3% ($41,806 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.5% ($31,824)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.3% ($35,243)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($40,581)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($47,386)

Michaelswikiusername // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Pontotoc County

– 18.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 23.0% ($28,317 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.8% ($32,674)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.0% ($32,432)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($40,722)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($44,825)

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Sharkey County

– 18.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.0% (earnings not available)

– High school graduate: 35.4% ($27,615)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.1% ($30,458)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($45,192)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($41,736)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Leflore County

– 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.8% ($23,869 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.0% ($22,466)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.4% ($23,739)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($34,393)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($54,046)

You may also like: Best places to retire in Mississippi

Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Montgomery County

– 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.3% ($25,431 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.5% ($32,989)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.3% ($24,252)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($36,071)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($39,590)

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Jefferson County

– 19.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.6% ($19,627 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.0% ($19,330)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.3% ($18,857)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($47,799)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($48,475)

Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Grenada County

– 19.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17.1% ($22,708 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.9% ($25,625)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.2% ($33,784)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($31,411)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($53,861)

Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clay County

– 20.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.3% ($21,291 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.3% ($22,317)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($35,556)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($41,194)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($47,628)

Nick Shields // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Choctaw County

– 20.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.9% ($40,045 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.3% ($28,536)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.5% ($33,353)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($35,507)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($48,333)

You may also like: Highest-rated museums in Mississippi

Nicholas Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Washington County

– 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18.4% ($20,988 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.0% ($25,000)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($30,031)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($42,407)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($45,938)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Wayne County

– 20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.6% (earnings not available)

– High school graduate: 34.6% ($33,720)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.2% ($32,534)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($36,075)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($48,810)

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Claiborne County

– 20.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.7% (earnings not available)

– High school graduate: 29.0% ($17,993)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($33,409)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($31,910)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($47,917)

Librarylady2726 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jones County

– 20.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($24,898 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.4% ($27,100)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.5% ($30,694)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($43,780)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($48,440)

Dudemanfellabra // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Lauderdale County

– 21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.8% ($15,451 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.2% ($25,313)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.9% ($32,036)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.8% ($47,492)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($54,858)

You may also like: Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Mississippi

Quentin Melson // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Jackson County

– 22.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($25,375 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.5% ($27,448)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.8% ($37,731)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.4% ($45,222)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($67,357)

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Warren County

– 23.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.0% ($17,216 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.6% ($24,494)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.4% ($29,266)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.1% ($48,262)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($75,724)

Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Harrison County

– 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.0% ($19,406 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.4% ($26,768)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.9% ($32,369)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.6% ($43,929)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.1% ($60,109)

Leigh T. Harrell // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lowndes County

– 24.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($29,315 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.2% ($31,129)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($32,404)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.7% ($44,536)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($60,745)

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#11. DeSoto County

– 24.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.0% ($29,259 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.1% ($35,337)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.1% ($41,262)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.2% ($54,485)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($60,186)

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Mississippi

Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bolivar County

– 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.3% ($16,935 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 24.4% ($22,692)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($22,722)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.4% ($34,883)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.0% ($63,945)

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Hancock County

– 26.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($24,632 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.2% ($32,382)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.3% ($34,724)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.7% ($53,889)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($63,190)

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lee County

– 26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($20,530 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.5% ($31,362)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($32,279)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.1% ($44,341)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($75,546)

Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#7. Forrest County

– 27.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($20,803 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.9% ($26,456)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.9% ($25,939)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.9% ($36,471)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($48,929)

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#6. Hinds County

– 30.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($19,872 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 23.8% ($25,889)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($28,635)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.3% ($42,524)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.0% ($53,678)

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2022 football recruits from Mississippi

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Rankin County

– 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($26,358 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.0% ($34,812)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.8% ($39,106)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.5% ($53,417)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($61,549)

The diva777 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lamar County

– 33.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($10,910 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.1% ($24,850)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.0% ($34,900)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.3% ($48,625)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($56,641)

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Oktibbeha County

– 42.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($18,859 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 22.1% ($22,255)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.3% ($26,509)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.9% ($35,912)

– Graduate or professional degree: 22.0% ($52,581)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lafayette County

– 47.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($16,202 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 19.1% ($24,625)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.9% ($29,938)

– Bachelor’s degree: 24.6% ($37,525)

– Graduate or professional degree: 22.5% ($60,841)

Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Madison County

– 50.0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($20,886 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 16.7% ($28,997)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.1% ($36,639)

– Bachelor’s degree: 29.2% ($53,935)

– Graduate or professional degree: 20.8% ($73,987)

You may also like: Mississippi is the #5 worst state at buckling up