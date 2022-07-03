Two men dead after apparent murder-suicide at Mississippi sports bar

Published 7:43 am Sunday, July 3, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Two men were found dead Saturday outside a Mississippi sports bar; police believe the two were involved in a murder-suicide.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Reno’s Sports Pub in D’Iberville, Mississippi.

Arriving officers found two dead men, each with what appeared to be a single bullet wound to the head.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

After talking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, police say Trey Dedeaux, 34, of Pass Christian, Mississippi, was murdered by Wiltavis Brown, 32, who then turned the gun on himself.

The matter remains under investigation and no motive was immediately determined, police said.

More News

Here’s a peek into who Mississippi’s two known billionaires are

Can you guess which Mississippi counties have the most college graduates?

How gas prices have changed in Mississippi’s capital in the last week

Police seek armed and dangerous Mississippi man who they say shot at officer

Print Article