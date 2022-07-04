Three arrested after armed carjacking attempt in Mississippi; police said guns were fired in the incident

Published 5:21 pm Monday, July 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

mississippi crime

Three people were arrested Monday on charges they attempted to carjack a person at a Mississippi gas station on the morning of July 4.

Olive Branch police said the incident occurred at approximately 10:28 a.m. Monday. They were called to the report of an attempted carjacking with a firearm discharged.

Upon arrival, police found a 16-year-old suspect on the scene and arrested another suspect, 20-year-old Reginald Fleming a little while later.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The third suspect, 18-year-old Jeric Harton, 18, was discovered at a local hospital.

All three of the suspects are reportedly from Memphis, police said.

The three are expected to face attempted murder, attempted carjacking, armed robbery and possession of stolen property, police said.

More News

Smithsonian’s Green Book exhibit opens in Jackson, detailing travel woes of Blacks in Jim Crow era

Only in ‘Merica: Joey Chestnut chomps 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win annual contest; it was his 15th victory

Six people dead, two-dozen wounded in July 4 parade shooting in Chicago area

Phil Bryant on involvement in welfare fraud scandal: ‘It doesn’t look good’ as questions remain 3 years after case broke

Print Article