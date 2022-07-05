Former Mississippi teacher faces federal child sex charges; authorities say he paid students with drugs, money to perform sex acts on camera

A former Mississippi high school teacher who has already been accused by state authorities of sexually exploiting his underage students is now facing federal charges.

Federal authorities last week laid out child sex abuse charges against former Amory High School teacher Toshenie Wilson.

Federal investigators outlined what they say was a pattern of sexual abuse including grooming freshman boys to perform sexual acts for Wilson in exchange for drugs and sometimes money.

Investigators say more than 300 pieces of evidence were collected from Wilson’s residence including video tapes labeled with sexual positions and the names of his former students. Federal authorities allege Wilson recorded students masturbating and having sex with inflatable dolls while he recorded the scenes.

He has been charged with possessing and making child pornography.

Wilson was charged with state child exploitation charges in May after an investigation found evidence at his residence including the tapes and non-disclosure documents allegedly signed by students.

Although he had been ordered not to contact any children or alleged victims of his, federal authorities said Wilson had recently attempted to contact victims through social media.

Wilson is being held in prison until a preliminary hearing this week.