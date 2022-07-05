Man killed while fleeing from Mississippi trooper; his BMW collided with tree

Published 10:05 am Tuesday, July 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was killed Sunday when his car collided with a tree while he ran from state troopers trying to stop him for speeding, officials reported.

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said Carlos Forshee, 35, of Okolona, died Sunday when his BMW car left County Road 506 in Lee County and collided with a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Forshee was fleeing a trooper who was trying to pull him over for speeding on Highway 45 in Monroe County, state police said.

Forshee’s family set up a GoFundMe account to help cover his funeral costs.

