UPDATE: Family of child found wandering alone located; boy returned safely home, Mississippi police report

Published 11:52 am Tuesday, July 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

****UPDATE****

Southaven police report the child’s family has been located and he was returned home safely to them.

*************

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Mississippi police officers sought the public’s help to identify a young boy they found wandering alone Tuesday morning.

The boy, officers said, is unable to communicate any identifiable information or his address to officers.

The boy was found Tuesday morning wandering in the area of U.S. 51 and Haywood Drive in Southaven, Mississippi.

If you recognize the boy, please call Southaven Police at 662-393-8652.

More News

Mississippi teen celebrating Fourth of July drowns after jumping into lake, reports say

Man killed while fleeing from Mississippi trooper; his BMW collided with tree

Former Mississippi teacher faces federal child sex charges; authorities say he paid students with drugs, money to perform sex acts on camera

Alabama woman kidnapped after trip to Walmart, found bound by duct tape in closet, suspect on run

Print Article