Mississippi teen celebrating Fourth of July drowns after jumping into lake, reports say

Published 10:11 am Tuesday, July 5, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teen drowned Monday, July 4, after he reported jumped off a boat, but never resurfaced, local media reported.

Search and rescue divers responded Monday to Lake Caroline in Madison County, but did not recover the teen’s body until Tuesday morning.

The victim was identified as Jelani Porter, 18. Porter reportedly jumped off the back of a boat and into the lake, but never surfaced.

