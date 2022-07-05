Sheriff: Dead body found near Mississippi high school football field likely was a suicide

Published 1:49 pm Tuesday, July 5, 2022

By Daily Leader Staff

Officials are investigating an apparent suicide at Loyd Star Attendance Center.

Sheriff Steve Rushing said a football coach discovered the body near the football field and by the press box on Monday morning. Rushing said the male had died of an apparent suicide, but declined further comment pending the investigation.

Lincoln County School District Superintendent David Martin declined to comment Tuesday morning.

Coroner Clay McMorris could not be reached for comment.

