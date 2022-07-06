Alabama murder suspect escapes, believed to be headed to Mississippi

Published 2:39 pm Wednesday, July 6, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: She was captured Wednesday afternoon.

More details here: https://www.alabamanow.com/2022/07/06/escaped-alabama-murder-suspect-captured-thanks-to-tipster/

*****
An Alabama murder suspect escaped from a county jail Tuesday, slipping over a fence in a recreation area at approximately 2:18 a.m., Central Alabama Crimestoppers reported.

Christina Lashay Thurman was being held at the Lowndes County Detention Facility awaiting trial for a capital murder charge in Choctaw County.

Thurman is believed to be headed to Mississippi, Louisiana or Texas.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Christina Lashay Thurman, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

