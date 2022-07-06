Dog of missing Mississippi man located, family has hope it may lead to their loved one





A missing Mississippi man’s dog has been found, sparking hope that the dog may ultimately help lead to the whereabouts of his owner.

Wade Davis, 77, and his dog named Buddy had not been seen since June 22 when they were last seen walking on a county road in Alcorn County, Mississippi.

Buddy was located Tuesday night, Mr. Davis’ family reported.

The search for Mr. Davis continues

Sharon Davis Clemmer, Mr. Davis’ daughter, posted on social media that the family continues to pray he can be located.

“Dad’s dog Buddy made an appearance again last night,” she wrote early Wednesday. “Opinions are many, but Buddy is in the same area which could be his comfort zone because Dad’s around.

“Our faith is strong, and we are hopeful! The most important thing keep PRAYING!! Thank you all!!”