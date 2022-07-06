Happy National Fried Chicken Day! (bet you didn’t know it was a thing) Guess which chicken place is most popular in Mississippi

Published 11:38 am Wednesday, July 6, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

In honor of National Fried Chicken Day (yes, that’s a thing and it’s being devoured today), the TOP Agency has calculated the favorite chicken restaurants by state and here are the results.

Congratulations, Mississippi, you’ve pushed Chick-fil-A to the No. 1 spot in the Magnolia State.

The TOP Agency analyzed visits to chicken restaurants across the nation and found that Chick-fil-A currently ranks not only as Mississippi’s favorite but as America’s favorite, too, coming out on top in 22 states.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Despite not topping many states in visits, Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s has seen the largest increase in spending, with a 4.7% growth compared to pre-pandemic figures.

KFC was second to Chik-fil-A with 12 states choosing to follow Colonel Sanders over Freedom, the famous black and white cow mascot of Chik-fil-A who famously asks people to “Eat Mor Chikin.”

In Mississippi the rankings were as follows:

1. Chick-fil-A
2. Popeyes
3. Raising Cane’s
4. KFC
5. Zaxby’s

For more state results visit: https://topagency.com/report/fast-food-fried-chicken/

More News

Dog of missing Mississippi man located, family has hope it may lead to their loved one

mississippi crime

Wife, son charged in Mississippi man’s murder after he was found dead in driveway

Mississippi 11-year-old shot in the back on July 4; police looking for answers

Man charged with using racial epithets, threats against Louisiana fifth-grade students during COVID-19 Zoom call; he targeted the class based on race, prosecutors say

Print Article