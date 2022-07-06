Mississippi 11-year-old shot in the back on July 4; police looking for answers

Published 10:35 am Wednesday, July 6, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

An 11-year-old Mississippi boy was listed in critical condition Tuesday after he was reportedly shot in the back on July 4.

Jackson police said the boy was playing with other children on Monday night, shooting fireworks as they celebrated the Fourth of July, when he was suddenly shot in the back. The shooting happened on Tara Road in Jackson.

Police said they do not know where the gunshot came from or who pulled the trigger.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355- TIPS (8477).

