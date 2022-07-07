For more than 6 months Mississippi small town was murder-free, until now. Sheriff seeks public’s help in fatal shooting.

Published 6:21 am Thursday, July 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for information from the public following another murder in Como last week. Como Police and deputies responded to a shooting call early Friday morning, July 1, and found two victims on Railroad Ave.

One man died on the scene and the other was shot in the leg. The assailant shot from a passing vehicle, but police have not said which of the victims was the intended target.

Last year and into 2022 there were a rash of shootings, suspected to be gang-related, in and around Como resulting in several deaths and multiple injuries.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Until last Friday there had been no reported murders in the area, although deputies routinely answer calls of reported gunshots.

Authorities have not said if the latest gun murder is suspected to be gang related or random.

Anyone with information about the attack should contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 662-209-2011.

More Uncategorized

Ole Miss Rebels commemorative poster available to purchase

What time is College World Series Game today? Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma

Cyclist hit and killed on Mississippi highway. Officials need public’s help identifying victim.

America’s hottest Tik Tok dance was born in Mississippi. You might want to Jiggle-Jiggle to it.

Print Article