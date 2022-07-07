Mississippi mom charged with abuse after her 1-month baby dies

Published 5:52 pm Thursday, July 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi mother has been charged with felony child abuse after the death of her 1-month-old child.

Clarksdale police announced the arrest of Olandria Cotton on Thursday.

Cotton was charged on Wednesday with felony child abuse, police said, after the death of her child, who was only 1 month old.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Police haven’t released many details of the case against Cotton, but said the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Cotton was being held on a $20,000 bond, police said.

More News

Police looking for missing Mississippi teen

Lone Mississippi abortion clinic seeks legal path to reopen

Tips from national center leads to arrest of Mississippi man on child exploitation charges

Mississippi police officer charged with DUI after crash

Print Article