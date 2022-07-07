Police looking for missing Mississippi teen

Published 5:22 pm Thursday, July 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are looking for a Mississippi teen from Warren County who is missing and may be traveling with a male from a neighboring county

The Vicksburg Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Namyah Pugh, age 18, is missing.

Pugh was last seen after midnight on Thursday. According to VPD, she was wearing blue jeans, a green hoodie and Bob’s brand shoes. Pugh left in a blue “newer model” Chevrolet Impala, and may be traveling with a male from Hinds County.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Pugh is considered a vulnerable adult, VPD said.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.

More News

Mississippi mom charged with abuse after her 1-month baby dies

Lone Mississippi abortion clinic seeks legal path to reopen

Tips from national center leads to arrest of Mississippi man on child exploitation charges

Mississippi police officer charged with DUI after crash

Print Article