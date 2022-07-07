Police looking for missing Mississippi teen

Police are looking for a Mississippi teen from Warren County who is missing and may be traveling with a male from a neighboring county

The Vicksburg Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Namyah Pugh, age 18, is missing.

Pugh was last seen after midnight on Thursday. According to VPD, she was wearing blue jeans, a green hoodie and Bob’s brand shoes. Pugh left in a blue “newer model” Chevrolet Impala, and may be traveling with a male from Hinds County.

Pugh is considered a vulnerable adult, VPD said.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.