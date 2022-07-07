Police: Shooters spray Mississippi street with bullets, hit 94-year-old woman’s house. Shooting believed to be among rival groups.

A Mississippi police chief says he is using every resource he has to find those responsible for spraying street with gunfire, hitting a 94-year-old womans’ house.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the Maplewood Lane and Beechwood Lane area.

A man in a silver or light-colored older model Nissan began firing from inside the car toward a group of male juveniles walking along the street, according to news reports.

The four juveniles, who were walking on Maplewood at the time, were not hit.

Daughtry said that he believes the shooting was retaliatory in nature and that it involved rival groups in the city.

During the incident, the home of a 94-year-old woman was struck by the shooting, reports indicate. The woman was not injured.