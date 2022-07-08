Cities with the most expensive homes in every state
Published 5:15 pm Friday, July 8, 2022
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in every state using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index (ZVHI) for all homes as of May 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. Charts for each city show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.
Alabama: Mountain Brook
– Typical home value: $917,875
– 1-year price change: +16.9%
– 5-year price change: +43.4%
– Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover
Alaska: Womens Bay
– Typical home value: $460,304
– 1-year price change: +8.2%
– 5-year price change: data not available
– Metro area: not in a metro area
Arizona: Paradise Valley
– Typical home value: $3,167,322
– 1-year price change: +29.9%
– 5-year price change: +82.3%
– Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale
Arkansas: Goshen
– Typical home value: $610,484
– 1-year price change: +21.3%
– 5-year price change: +60.5%
– Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers
California: Atherton
– Typical home value: $8,165,725
– 1-year price change: +16.4%
– 5-year price change: +28.1%
– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward
Colorado: Cherry Hills Village
– Typical home value: $2,867,271
– 1-year price change: +26.1%
– 5-year price change: +47.1%
– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood
Connecticut: Darien
– Typical home value: $1,765,788
– 1-year price change: +17.0%
– 5-year price change: +22.5%
– Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk
Delaware: Henlopen Acres
– Typical home value: $3,168,261
– 1-year price change: +27.6%
– 5-year price change: +60.0%
– Metro area: Salisbury
Florida: Jupiter Island
– Typical home value: $8,076,780
– 1-year price change: +39.8%
– 5-year price change: +68.3%
– Metro area: Port St. Lucie
Georgia: Sea Island
– Typical home value: $3,992,250
– 1-year price change: +38.0%
– 5-year price change: +65.0%
– Metro area: Brunswick
Hawaii: Hanalei
– Typical home value: $3,103,946
– 1-year price change: +35.7%
– 5-year price change: +63.3%
– Metro area: Kapaa
Idaho: Ketchum
– Typical home value: $1,192,056
– 1-year price change: +18.5%
– 5-year price change: +82.4%
– Metro area: Hailey
Illinois: Kenilworth
– Typical home value: $1,568,391
– 1-year price change: +10.8%
– 5-year price change: +14.6%
– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
Indiana: Dune Acres
– Typical home value: $865,245
– 1-year price change: +5.8%
– 5-year price change: +22.6%
– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
Iowa: West Okoboji
– Typical home value: $546,841
– 1-year price change: +12.9%
– 5-year price change: +35.0%
– Metro area: Spirit Lake
Kansas: Mission Hills
– Typical home value: $1,337,823
– 1-year price change: +13.8%
– 5-year price change: +31.1%
– Metro area: Kansas City
Kentucky: Prospect
– Typical home value: $574,151
– 1-year price change: +15.0%
– 5-year price change: +34.5%
– Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County
Louisiana: Eden Isle
– Typical home value: $373,089
– 1-year price change: +19.6%
– 5-year price change: +37.8%
– Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie
Maine: Kennebunkport
– Typical home value: $990,312
– 1-year price change: +28.6%
– 5-year price change: +72.6%
– Metro area: Portland-South Portland
Maryland: Gibson Island
– Typical home value: $2,255,998
– 1-year price change: +11.7%
– 5-year price change: +25.8%
– Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
Massachusetts: Weston
– Typical home value: $2,059,266
– 1-year price change: +20.3%
– 5-year price change: +31.9%
– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton
Michigan: Lake Angelus
– Typical home value: $1,562,755
– 1-year price change: +14.9%
– 5-year price change: +28.0%
– Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
Minnesota: Minnetonka Beach
– Typical home value: $1,777,410
– 1-year price change: +10.9%
– 5-year price change: +38.6%
– Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
Mississippi: Greenville
– Typical home value: $465,363
– 1-year price change: +13.7%
– 5-year price change: +67.7%
– Metro area: Greenville
Missouri: Huntleigh
– Typical home value: $2,109,172
– 1-year price change: +18.6%
– 5-year price change: +47.8%
– Metro area: St. Louis
Montana: Garrison
– Typical home value: $1,101,748
– 1-year price change: +18.7%
– 5-year price change: +86.6%
– Metro area: not in a metro area
Nebraska: Walton
– Typical home value: $631,678
– 1-year price change: +14.1%
– 5-year price change: +37.9%
– Metro area: Lincoln
Nevada: Glenbrook
– Typical home value: $3,477,243
– 1-year price change: +42.1%
– 5-year price change: +87.9%
– Metro area: Gardnerville Ranchos
New Hampshire: New Castle
– Typical home value: $1,965,394
– 1-year price change: +20.0%
– 5-year price change: +62.7%
– Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton
New Jersey: Deal
– Typical home value: $3,012,363
– 1-year price change: +28.8%
– 5-year price change: +79.9%
– Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City
New Mexico: Lamy
– Typical home value: $807,573
– 1-year price change: +27.2%
– 5-year price change: +62.5%
– Metro area: Santa Fe
New York: Sagaponack
– Typical home value: $6,338,656
– 1-year price change: +12.0%
– 5-year price change: +44.5%
– Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City
North Carolina: Biltmore Forest
– Typical home value: $1,513,379
– 1-year price change: +20.4%
– 5-year price change: +54.4%
– Metro area: Asheville
North Dakota: Baldwin
– Typical home value: $555,594
– 1-year price change: +11.7%
– 5-year price change: +42.8%
– Metro area: Bismarck
Ohio: Hunting Valley
– Typical home value: $1,454,420
– 1-year price change: +16.4%
– 5-year price change: +31.9%
– Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria
Oklahoma: Nichols Hills
– Typical home value: $884,771
– 1-year price change: +15.0%
– 5-year price change: +31.3%
– Metro area: Oklahoma City
Oregon: Raleigh Hills
– Typical home value: $1,094,105
– 1-year price change: +23.5%
– 5-year price change: +47.8%
– Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
Pennsylvania: Edgeworth
– Typical home value: $878,258
– 1-year price change: +13.0%
– 5-year price change: +40.9%
– Metro area: Pittsburgh
Rhode Island: New Shoreham
– Typical home value: $1,601,438
– 1-year price change: +23.1%
– 5-year price change: +47.4%
South Carolina: Sullivans Island
– Typical home value: $3,289,890
– 1-year price change: +38.7%
– 5-year price change: +88.5%
– Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston
South Dakota: Colonial Pine Hills
– Typical home value: $552,177
– 1-year price change: +28.4%
– 5-year price change: +69.2%
– Metro area: Rapid City
Tennessee: Brentwood
– Typical home value: $1,217,287
– 1-year price change: +38.0%
– 5-year price change: +89.5%
– Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin
Texas: Rollingwood
– Typical home value: $2,720,645
– 1-year price change: +34.8%
– 5-year price change: +103.8%
– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock
Utah: Park City
– Typical home value: $1,720,995
– 1-year price change: +51.9%
– 5-year price change: +103.3%
– Metro area: Summit Park
Vermont: Charlotte
– Typical home value: $796,850
– 1-year price change: +22.4%
– 5-year price change: +52.2%
– Metro area: Burlington-South Burlington
Virginia: Great Falls
– Typical home value: $1,513,693
– 1-year price change: +13.8%
– 5-year price change: +33.3%
– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Washington: Hunts Point
– Typical home value: $8,030,966
– 1-year price change: +28.3%
– 5-year price change: +74.9%
– Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue
West Virginia: Shepherdstown
– Typical home value: $437,989
– 1-year price change: +19.1%
– 5-year price change: +59.1%
– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Wisconsin: Oconomowoc Lake
– Typical home value: $1,477,743
– 1-year price change: +14.3%
– 5-year price change: +41.7%
– Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis
Wyoming: Teton Village
– Typical home value: $2,116,376
– 1-year price change: +12.1%
– 5-year price change: +53.1%
– Metro area: Jackson
