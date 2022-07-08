Mississippi man and 15-year-old arrested after fight inside car ends with guns drawn, fatal shooting

One person is dead and two others are under arrest after a fight inside a vehicle turned deadly, according to police.

Erick Tyrie Hunt, 25, of Jackson is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery. A 15-year-old from Moss Point, who was also in the vehicle where the shooting reportedly took place, was also arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery.

Gulfport Police made the arrests after responding to a single-vehicle accident at C Avenue and 32nd Street.

Police found Anthony Lavern Oatis, Jr., 30, inside the vehicle dead from a gunshot wound.

The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, June 17.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that investigators believe that a fight inside the vehicle between Oatis, Hunt and the teen suspect turned deadly when Hunt and the teen pulled out guns. Hunt is accused of firing his gun and killing Oatis.

Both men were taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Hunt is being held on a $1.5 million bond. The teen is being held on a $250,000 bond.