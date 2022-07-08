Mississippi man faces 30-years in jail after DNA evidence indicates he fathered child with 16-year-old

A 49-year-old Mississippi man may spend the next 30 years in jail after a jury convicted him of fathering a child with a 16-year-old.

Donald Quinn is scheduled to be sentenced on July 21 after a Hinds County jury convicted him of sexual battery of a minor.

Quinn was accused of having sexual relations with a 16-year-old girl in 2016. Quinn was 44 at the time of the incident.

The girl became pregnant and later gave birth. Court records show that DNA evidence pointed to Quinn as the father of the child.

Quinn faces a maximum sentence of 30 years behind bars. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.