Police investigate possible kidnapping of Mississippi family of five after receiving ‘disturbing pictures’

Police are investigating after they received what they describe as “disturbing pictures of a family who had possibly been kidnapped.”

Shortly after 6:30 pm Thursday, Clarksdale Police report that they received the images.

“Detectives spent the next couple of hours making calls, questioning last known associates, and checking a wooded area,” police said in a post on social media Friday.

Shortly after 12:30 am Friday, detectives located the family of five in an area south of Clarksdale.

“CPD would like to thank the Coahoma County Sheriff Office, Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, Coahoma County search and rescue,Coahoma County Levee Board and Pafford Medical services,” the post said.

Officials say the investigation continues.