Law enforcement searches for missing Mississippi man; Have you seen him?

Mississippi law enforcement agencies issued a silver alert Sunday morning for an 80-year-old Mississippi man who is missing.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reported Austin Pascoe, 80, of Hollandale is believed to be driving a 2010 gray GMC Sierra with Mississippi license plate No. SH10422.

Pascoe’s family said he is a Black male who is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds.

He was last seen in Sharkey County on Saturday night. His family says he has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Pascoe, please contact the Sharkey County Sheriff’s Department at 662-873-4321.