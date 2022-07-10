Mississippi toddler drowns in family pool

Published 7:03 am Sunday, July 10, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi toddler died last week after he drowned in his backyard family pool.

The baby, a 19-month-old boy from the Ovett community in Jones County, was found unresponsive in the pool by his mother, who then called 911.

Although first CPR was administered as soon as the child was pulled from the water, the toddler was pronounced dead later at a Laurel, Mississippi, hospital.

The names of the toddler and the family have been withheld as the investigation continues.

