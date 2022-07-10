Tennessee man visiting Mississippi found shot to death, investigators searching for clues

A Tennessee man was shot and killed early Saturday in Mississippi where he’d been visiting with a female friend.

Exactly what led to the shooting death of Willie Dickerson, 20 of Jackson, Tennessee, was immediately unclear, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigators said.

Deputies were called to an address on Swedenburg Circle, but no witnesses in the area could identify the shooter, only that they’d heard gunshots.

Dickerson died at a local hospital a short time after the shooting.