This Mississippi woman has been missing since Wednesday. Have you seen her?

Published 8:35 am Monday, July 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Law enforcement officers are looking for a Mississippi woman missing since Wednesday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s office posted a missing person’s alert on Facebook Friday night.

Deputies are looking for Kalli Francis Monceret.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Monceret is described as being five feet and eight inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen by her family on Wednesday, July 6.

Anyone with information about Monceret can call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-783-6767 or Central Dispatch at (601)-783-2323.

More News

Forecasters: Tropical system to bring downpours, flooding concerns this week for parts of Mississippi and Gulf Coast

Two people die in fiery weekend crash along busy Mississippi highway

Few details known about Tennessee man shot and killed near Mississippi state line. Officials asking for help in case.

Mississippi firefighters discover body while battling grass fire

Print Article