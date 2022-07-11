Two people die in fiery weekend crash along busy Mississippi highway
Published 5:54 am Monday, July 11, 2022
Two people died in a multi-car crash that ended with one of the vehicles catching on fire on a busy Mississippi highway Saturday morning.
Emergency officials responded to the multi-vehicle wreck on US 90 in Ocean Springs Saturday morning.
When responders arrived at the scene, they discovered two people deceased.
The two people have been identified as New Orleans residents Mary Kelley, 52, and Elizabeth Kelley, 54.
The crash remains under investigation.