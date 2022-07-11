Update: Vehicle of missing Mississippi college student located; reward now offered in case

Published 3:03 pm Monday, July 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Authorities have located the vehicle of a University of Mississippi student last seen Friday morning.

Jimmie “Jay” Lee was last seen leaving Campus Walks Apartments at 5:58 a.m. on July 8 wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap and gray slippers.

His vehicle was located today at a local towing company. It had been removed from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Police believe Lee may have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails at the time of his disappearance.

If anyone has any information regarding Lee’s whereabouts or his activities on Friday, they are asked to call Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400; University Police Department at 662-915-7234; or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477. Information and tips also can be shared via social media: Facebook: @OxfordMSPolice or @OleMissPolice or Twitter: @OxfordPolice or @OleMissPolice.

CrimeStoppers has pledged $1,000 for anyone with information that leads to Lee being found.

