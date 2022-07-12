Former Amazon worker accused of stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from warehouses, including in Mississippi

Georgia officials say a man accused of stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from Amazon warehouses in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia has been arrested.

Officials with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 5 News in Atlanta that Markece Ryans is suspected of stealing more than $30,000 worth of merchandise from the Amazon distribution center in Coweta County, near Atlanta.

Investigators believe that Ryans used his knowledge of how the Amazon warehouses operate to steal thousands of dollars of Apple products and other electronics from facilities across the southeast, including the distribution centers in Hornlake and Olive Branch, Mississippi, and in Hunstville, Alabama. In all, Ryans is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of merchandise.

Fox 5 reports that Ryans has been arrested in Alabama and will be extradited to Georgia. The story did not indicate if he will also be extradited to Mississippi to face any charges.