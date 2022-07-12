Large bags of marijuana seized along Mississippi interstate

Published 5:17 am Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

More than 50 pounds of marijuana were seized during a weekend traffic stop in Itawamba County.

Photos of the drug seizure were posted on Twitter Monday morning on the MHP Troop F Twitter account.

Large bags of what appear to be marijuana are shown piled up with a car and a person, whose image is obscured in the photo.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the traffic stop happened near Dorsey on Interstate 22.

Officials with MHP have not released any information surrounding the seizure and possible arrests.

