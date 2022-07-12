Mississippi man arrested for attempting to meet minor in store bathroom for sex

Published 8:56 am Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By Natchez Democrat Staff

Louisiana deputies arrested a 57-year-old Mississippi man on Monday for attempting to “meet up” with a minor inside a store bathroom to have sex with them, authorities said.

Denny Rex Boyd, 57, from Woodville, was arrested by Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office on Monday for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. (Submitted photo)
CPSO states the Cyber Crime Unit began investigating 57-year-old Denny Rex Boyd on Friday for allegedly soliciting sex from a minor online. He allegedly engaged in lewd conversations with the child over three days, deputies said.

While deputies were still working to identify Boyd, he allegedly requested to “meet up” with the child. Deputies said they located Boyd on Monday where the suspect said he would be and immediately took him into custody and identified him as the man who was communicating with the child.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

He has been charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick thanked the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office and Woodville Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

More News

Six food establishments received the lowest grade given by Mississippi health inspectors last week. Is one of them in your town?

Crime scene

Two brothers arrested. One faces capital murder charges after teen found dead in Mississippi neighborhood.

Mississippi teen charged in death of 6-year-old brother found dead in closet. Teen also accused of setting apartment on fire.

Six-year-old boy bitten by alligator during family’s weekend trip to Louisiana lake

Print Article