Mississippi teen charged in death of 6-year-old brother found dead in closet. Teen also accused of setting apartment on fire.

Published 10:48 am Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By Ben Hillyer

A Mississippi teen has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 6-year-old brother.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the body of the 6-year-old boy was found dead inside a closet of an apartment that was set on fire.

Carroll County officials responded to a fire Saturday afternoon and an apartment complex in Vaiden.

The body of Orlando Pittman was found dead in a closet in one of the complex’s apartments. Officials say the boy appears to have been killed before the fire.

Pittman’s brother, 19-year-old Thomas Perry III, was taken into custody Sunday morning, July 10.

Investigators believe the fire at the apartment complex was intentionally set.

Perry was charged with first-degree murder in his brother’s death. He was also charged with arson and felony animal cruelty.

 

