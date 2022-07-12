Police looking for puppy-knapper who reportedly stole dog worth $5,500

Police are looking for a man who is responsible for stealing a puppy worth $5,500.

The Memphis police reached out to the public on Tuesday asking for help in finding a man they say went into a Memphis pet store on July 1 and requested a look at a Doberman Pincher puppy that was for sale in the store. When he was given the puppy, the accused thief then fled the store on Giacosa Place in the Wolfchase area with the puppy in his arms.

Police believe the accused puppy knapper was driving a white Lexus SUV.

Katie Pemberton with Memphis Animal Services remarked about the situation, “It’s unfortunate that anyone feels the need to steal a pet when there are hundreds of pets waiting for homes in our local shelters and rescues.”

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.