Three teens arrested after leading high-speed chase in stolen car on Mississippi interstate.

Three Georgia teenagers were taken into custody after they led Mississippi law enforcement on a high-speed chase on the interstate.

Laurel police officers attempted to stop a car after responding to a disturbance at a Laurel gas station. According to news reports, one of the teens got into an argument with a customer at the gas station, displayed a firearm and then got in the vehicle.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver did not stop and led officers on a chase on Interstate 59.

The car, which was reported stolen out of Georgia, was eventually stopped with the assistance of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Four people were in the car, one 16-year-old, two 15-year-olds and one 19-year-old. All of the occupants are residents of Georgia, and one of the 15-year-olds was reportedly the driver.

The police arrested the 16-year-old and the two 15-year-olds. The 19-year-old female in the car was not arrested. .