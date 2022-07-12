Two brothers arrested. One faces capital murder charges after teen found dead in Mississippi neighborhood.

Two brothers have been arrested for the capital murder of a teen found shot multiple times in Horn Lake.

Kevon Smith has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Ryan Turberville, 17. Smith’s brother Keihun Smith was reportedly with Kevon at the time of the shooting and has been charged with felony conspiracy to commit a crime.

The two brothers were arrested after Horn Lake Police found Turberville dead in the 3100 block of Edenshire Lane on Sunday after 10 p.m.

Police determined that Turberville had been shot multiple times in the 7000 block of Brandee — a shooting that happened moments before police were called to Edenshire Lane.

The brothers were taken into custody without incident Monday.

 

