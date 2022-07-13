75-year-old woman airlifted after golf cart wreck on Mississippi highway

A Brookhaven woman has been airlifted to Jackson after a Tuesday wreck.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a wreck on Hwy. 583 near Shell Oil Lane.

Patricia Douglas, 75, had entered the northbound lane of Hwy. 583 from the road shoulder, in her golf cart.

A 2011 Honda Odyssey, driven by 77-year-old David Williamson of Bogue Chitto, collided with the golf cart. Douglas was ejected.

Douglas was transported via ambulance to King’s Daughters Medical Center, then airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The wreck remains under investigation by MHP.