Lineman injured, pulled out of bucket truck when cable gets caught up in passing vehicle

Published 7:45 am Wednesday, July 13, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A lineman was injured after being yanked out of his bucket truck when one of the cables he was helping to install got caught up in a motor home axle.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the lineman for the Tombigbee Electric Power Association was installing fiber cable in Itawamba County.

Officials with the Itawamba Sheriff’s Office say the contractor was pulled out of the bucket when a cable got caught up in the axle of a passing motor home shortly after noon on Mississippi Highway 23 north of Tremont.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The lineman was transported to a Tupelo hospital with neck and back injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

 

More News

Historian: New Mississippi monument to honor Black soldiers in Civil War should honor ‘all of them’

Police: Suspects arrested for armed robbery after using social media to arrange meeting in Mississippi grocery store parking lot

Police: Dispute over missing television leads to drive-by shooting at Mississippi intersection

75-year-old woman airlifted after golf cart wreck on Mississippi highway

Print Article