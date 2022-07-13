Malfunction with fire truck sets Mississippi volunteer station on fire, officials say

A malfunction with a fire truck apparently caused a fire at a Mississippi volunteer fire station that damaged three of the station’s vehicles and some fire fighting equipment.

An investigation into the cause of a fire that damaged the satellite station of the Nicholson Volunteer Fire Department located on Jackson Landing Road determined the cause to be accidental.

According to a press release from the Pearl River County Emergency Management Office, the investigation conducted by the Pearl River County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be due to a malfunction with one of the fire trucks being housed in the station.

Even though the fire damaged three departmental vehicles and some fire fighting equipment, fire protection services in that area will continue as normal.

“There are no foreseeable issues with fire protection services in the Nicholson community. Pearl River County enjoys a robust automatic and mutual aid agreement between the volunteer fire departments, the municipalities and neighboring jurisdictions. The Nicholson Volunteer Fire Department is working diligently in coordination with the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors to quickly procure replacement equipment,” the release states.

The fire occurred on Monday evening just before 11 and was fought by firefighters from several agencies. No injuries were reported, and the flames were extinguished quickly, according to previous coverage.

“We’d like to thank Nicholson, Pine Grove, Southeast, and Northeast Volunteer Fire Departments and the Picayune Fire Department for their timely and professional response. We’d also like to thank the State Fire Marshal’s Office for their assistance in the investigation,” the release states.