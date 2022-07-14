Alert issued for missing 5-year-old Mississippi boy

Published 3:02 pm Thursday, July 14, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials are looking for a missing five-year-old boy.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Thursday afternoon for Robert Holcomb, Jr.

Holcomb was last reported seen in Verona in the area of 252 County Road 711.

Holcomb is 3-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 45 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a green pajama suit

If you see him, please call 911 or our dispatch at 662-432-2622

 

