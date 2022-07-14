‘I don’t need any hell-raising. I need some heaven lifting.’ Police chief urges people to give information about murder of Mississippi man

Brookhaven’s police chief urges people with information about a Tuesday night murder to make a statement on the record.

At 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, Brookhaven Police officers were dispatched to a residence at 414 Old Wesson Road.

“Upon arrival, officers found a subject lying on the floor, not moving,” said Chief Kenneth Collins.

The person was identified as Jerrivonte Harris, of 100 Eastview Drive. The Lincoln County Coroner’s Office pronounced Harris, 20, dead on the scene as the result of a gunshot wound.

“This senseless gun violence in our town” must stop, Collins said Wednesday. “It’s going to take everyone to step up and help us, especially the family members of these kids.”

Collins said Thursday he wants the public to know his department is doing the best they can to solve this homicide.

“I need the individuals who are talking on the street about who did this to please come down and give us a statement of who did it,” Collins said. “I don’t need any hell-raising. I need some heaven lifting. And we need your help, and we’re trying the best we can.”

The incident remains under investigation.