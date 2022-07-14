These two Mississippi cities outrank most of US in eating Chick-fil-A Chicken biscuits
Published 6:35 am Thursday, July 14, 2022
When it comes to eating chicken biscuits, residents in two Mississippi cities have most of the country beat, according to the popular chicken fast food restaurant chain Chick-fil-A.
Chick-fil-A recently released a list of the restaurants that sell the most Chick-fil-A Chicken biscuits in the country.
Jackson, Tennessee, topped the list of chicken biscuit lovers, but two Mississippi cities were not far behind.
Jackson, Mississippi, made the top-10 list at No. 8 and Columbus, Mississippi, made a showing at No. 10.
Here is a list of Chick-fil-A’s top-selling chicken biscuit restaurants:
- 10. Columbus, Mississippi
- 9. Savannah, Georgia
- 8. Jackson, Mississippi
- 7. Macon, Georgia
- 6. Chatanooga, Tennessee
- 5. Monroe, Louisiana
- 4. Gainesville, Florida
- 3. Memphis, Tennessee
- 2. Atlanta, Georgia
- 1. Jackson, Tennessee