Police investigating after Mississippi teen found shot, killed on street corner
Published 5:38 am Saturday, July 16, 2022
Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot and killed on a McComb street corner.
Officers with the McComb Police Department responded to a call at around 12:30 a.m. at the corner of Burke Avenue and White Street on July 15.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Dominic McCoy, 17, dead of a gunshot wound.
Investigators said a suspect has not been identified at this time.