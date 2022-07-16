Police investigating after Mississippi teen found shot, killed on street corner

Published 5:38 am Saturday, July 16, 2022

By lisagriffin

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot and killed on a McComb street corner.

Officers with the McComb Police Department responded to a call at around 12:30 a.m. at the corner of Burke Avenue and White Street on July 15.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Dominic McCoy, 17, dead of a gunshot wound.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Investigators said a suspect has not been identified at this time.

More News

Congressman asks feds to investigate former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant’s welfare spending influence

Parents of Mississippi 5-year-old who went missing arrested on neglect, drug charges

Inmate treated at hospital after ‘one-on-one attack’ inside Mississippi county jail

Snack attack: Former Louisiana penitentiary sergeant from Mississippi arrested after she reportedly tried to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags

Print Article