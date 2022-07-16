Police: Three people in custody, two guns recovered after robbery attempt at Mississippi shopping mall

Three suspects are in custody, and two guns have been recovered after a robbery attempt in the bathroom of a Mississippi shopping mall.

WTOK News in Meridian reports that the robbery occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Uptown Meridian Mall.

Meridian Police report that the suspects attempted to rob a victim in the mall’s bathroom near the food court. Nothing was taken in the robbery attempt, police say.

The victim has reportedly told police that they knew the suspects from school.

The incident remains under investigation.