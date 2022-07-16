Two Mississippi residents arrested after being found in car stolen in January

Two Hazlehurst residents were arrested on July 13 in a joint effort of the Warren County Sheriff’s office and the Vicksburg Police Department.

At about 6 p.m. on July 13, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, along with Vicksburg Police Department Detective Mario Grady, stopped a 2019 Ford Mustang on Interstate 20 Westbound at the Clay Street exit. According to reports, the vehicle was pulled over due to a smoke cover placed over its license plate, which obscured it from view.

According to reports, both Grady and Pace spotted the tag and pulled the driver over in their separate vehicles. Assisting officers in the traffic stop and subsequent arrests were Sgt. Ray Thompson, Deputy David Culbertson and Deputy Erich Jerschied.

Officers were suspicious of the car’s VIN number after running a routine records check. A further check showed the car’s VIN number had been altered.

According to reports, the car had been stolen in Lincoln County, Miss., in January 2022.

Devonte F. McKenzie, 28 of Hazlehurst, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and operating a vehicle with an altered VIN number.

McKenzie was given a $10,000 bond and posted bail. His case is returnable to the August session of the Warren County Grand Jury.

McKenzie’s Passenger, Aroneisha Moshae Montgomery, 24 of Hazlehurst, was transported to the Warren County Jail along with King, to be interviewed.

When the female guard searched her upon entry to the facility, it was discovered that Montgomery had marijuana concealed on her person. According to reports, Montgomery and McKenzie had received a standard warning regarding charges for bringing narcotics into a correctional facility — standard practice for detainees at the jail.

Montgomery was charged with entering contraband into a correctional facility and given a $5,000 bond. She posted bail and her case is returnable to the August session of the Warren County Grand Jury.