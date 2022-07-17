Police in case of missing University of Mississippi student: Harassment of towing company taking away from resources

Published 7:09 am Sunday, July 17, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police say that an Oxford towing company has received threats after it towed the car of a missing University of Mississippi college student.

The Oxford Police Department posted on social media about the harassment and threats, saying that such behavior is taking away from resources that could be used for finding Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

Lee, a Black student who is well-known in the college town’s LGBT community, was last seen on Friday, July 8, at 5:58 a.m. leaving his home at Campus Walk Apartments, according to the Oxford Police Department. He was wearing a silver robe or housecoat, a gold cap or bonnet, and gray slippers.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Lee’s car was later found towed by Bandit Towing from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex. It has since been taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab to be processed.

“We want the public to know that Bandit Towing and its employees have been helpful and accommodating of the investigation into Lee,” OPD wrote in a release on Facebook. “The staff at Bandit Towing has assisted us with every request that we have given them.”

….

More News

Full military honors offered as soldier finally laid to rest. Mississippi veteran had been missing after attack on Pearl Harbor.

Three of Mississippi’s finest mansions have new owners. Here are their stories.

Mississippi authorities looking for missing Hattiesburg man last seen at Jackson hospital

Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting at Mississippi bar. One killed, two in critical condition.

Print Article