That’s a lotto money! Mega Millions jackpot swells to more than half-a-billion dollars

Published 4:02 pm Sunday, July 17, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A jackpot worth more than a half-a-billion dollars will be up for grabs Tuesday after nobody had a winning ticket to Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing,

Tuesday night drawing will offer up an estimated $530 million dollar prize — or $304.7 million prize if the winner chooses cash.

Friday night, nobody matched the numbers that were drawn — 8, 20, 26, 53, and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 15.

Tuesday’s jackpot prize would make it the eighth largest on record. The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was for $1.537 billion, won by an anonymous winner in South Carolina in October 2018.

 

