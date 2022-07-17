Two suspects taken into custody in connection with slaying of Mississippi teen

Two people have been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old.

McComb Police have taken into custody Jesse Gray and Wayne Nobles III, who are suspects in the shooting death of Dominic McCoy, 17.

Police responded to a shooting shortly after midnight on Friday at the intersection of White and Burke Streets.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found McCoy with a single gunshot wound to the chest. McCoy later died from his injury.

After the shooting, Gray and Nobles were identified as suspects in the case.

Gray was taken into custody at 6:33 p.m. Friday. Nobles was taken into custody at 7:29 p.m. Friday.