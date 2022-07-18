Atlantic Films

100 worst dramas of all time

Some bad movies rise to greatness because they’re enjoyably awful. On this list, you’ll find so-bad-they’re-good classics, such as “Showgirls” and “The Room,” which is considered one of the greatest bad movies of all time. This list also has films that aimed high with all-star casts and award fodder plotlines that crashed and burned. Major movie stars show up over and over again in these noteworthy flops including John Travolta, Bruce Willis, and Keanu Reeves.

Stacker compiled IMDb and Metacritic data from early July 2022 on all drama movies with over 2,500 votes on IMDb. They are ranked by Stacker score, an equally weighted index between Metascore and IMDb user rating, #1 being the worst. Ties were broken by IMDb votes, meaning a movie with more votes would be closer to #1 worst. If a movie did not have a Metascore, it was not considered.

Dramas are films with a strong emotional center. You’ll find crime thrillers, horror movies, cop flicks, and romantic comedies—each fail at creating drama, but succeed at being terrible. Get ready for pop star Sia’s directorial debut, as well as dismal sequels, blatant rip-offs, and big-budget epics that skid off the rails. If you love a good bad movie, this is the list for you.

Dreamworks Pictures

#100. The Turning (2020)

– Director: Floria Sigismondi

– Stacker score: 38.5

– IMDb user rating: 3.9

– Metascore: 35

– Runtime: 94 minutes

This atmospheric update of the famous 1898 Henry James ghost story “The Turn of the Screw” looks great, but fails to tell a cohesive story. Set in 1994, a woman (Mackenzie Davis) cares for two traumatized children, not knowing that several nannies before her and other adults, including the kid’s parents, have all come to bad ends. Jump scare clichés abound and the supernatural comes across as confusing rather than scary.

Constantin Film

#99. Body of Evidence (1992)

– Director: Uli Edel

– Stacker score: 38.5

– IMDb user rating: 4.5

– Metascore: 29

– Runtime: 99 minutes

Madonna plays a woman on trial for murdering her wealthy paramour in the middle of a sexual escapade. Willem Dafoe stars as the attorney hired to defend her, who becomes entangled in her wiles. Iconic love scenes include the dripping of hot wax onto bodies, which was roundly considered cringey rather than erotic.

Open Road Films (II)

#98. Mother’s Day (2016)

– Director: Garry Marshall

– Stacker score: 38.5

– IMDb user rating: 5.6

– Metascore: 18

– Runtime: 118 minutes

Director Garry Marshall was known as a rom-com master with such hits as “Pretty Woman,” “The Runaway Bride,” and “The Princess Diaries.” In his late career, he directed ensemble romances linked to holidays, such as “Valentine’s Day” and “New Year’s Eve.” “Mother’s Day,” his final film, stalled the formula despite an all-star cast including romantic comedy powerhouses Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Kate Hudson.

Universal Pictures

#97. The Snowman (2017)

– Director: Tomas Alfredson

– Stacker score: 38.5

– IMDb user rating: 5.1

– Metascore: 23

– Runtime: 119 minutes

“The Snowman” gets its title from the snowmen a serial killer adds as signature objects at all his crime scenes. They eventually become grisly props that befuddle investigators, in a film set in remote Norway. Michael Fassbender, Charlotte Gainsbourg, J.K. Simmons, and Val Kilmer star in this novel adaptation that was plagued with production issues during filming.

RabbitBandini Productions

#96. Zeroville (2019)

– Director: James Franco

– Stacker score: 38.0

– IMDb user rating: 4.5

– Metascore: 28

– Runtime: 96 minutes

This is a frenetic ode to art cinema that tries conspicuously hard to be cool. James Franco directs and stars in this novel adaptation set in 1970s Hollywood about a film editor enamored with movies. Though it was shot before Franco’s acclaimed “The Disaster Artist,” it wasn’t actually released until after the successful biopic about director Tommy Wiseau (known for directing one of the worst movies ever, “The Room”).

Golan-Globus Productions

#95. Kinjite: Forbidden Subjects (1989)

– Director: J. Lee Thompson

– Stacker score: 38.0

– IMDb user rating: 5.4

– Metascore: 19

– Runtime: 97 minutes

This messy actioner starring longtime collaborator Charles Bronson was director J. Lee Thompson’s final film. Thompson had a storied, successful career that included the acclaimed “The Guns of Navarone” and 1962’s “Cape Fear.” “Kinjite” features extra stiff line delivery by Bronson as a cop investigating crimes against Japanese girls that comes across as both racist and exploitative.

Flach Film

#94. Anatomy of Hell (2004)

– Director: Catherine Breillat

– Stacker score: 38.0

– IMDb user rating: 4.4

– Metascore: 29

– Runtime: 77 minutes

Though it received some accolades as a misunderstood achievement, “Anatomy of Hell” was mostly decried by critics as offensive, homophobic, misogynistic, and banal. The drama merges the styles of both philosophical art cinema and porn as two characters—“The Woman” (Amira Casar) and “The Man” (Rocco Siffredi)—engage in explicit acts across a long weekend at a remote estate.

21st Century Films

#93. Death Wish: The Face of Death (1994)

– Director: Allan A. Goldstein

– Stacker score: 38.0

– IMDb user rating: 4.8

– Metascore: 25

– Runtime: 95 minutes

The original “Death Wish” from 1974 was a respected, riveting drama about a veteran, Kersey, who takes revenge on the thugs who killed his wife and raped his daughter. It became an iconic role for actor Charles Bronson. The franchise includes six films, but Bronson’s last was “Death Wish V” and by that time the vigilante premise had teetered into violent absurdity. After a mobster murders Kersey’s fiancee, he takes on an entire mafia gang with machine guns and clunky one-liners.

Mainline Pictures

#92. Boxing Helena (1993)

– Director: Jennifer Lynch

– Stacker score: 38.0

– IMDb user rating: 4.7

– Metascore: 26

– Runtime: 107 minutes

Derided before its release for its controversial and misogynistic premise, “Boxing Helena” concerns a psychopathic doctor (Julian Sands) who amputates the four limbs of a woman with whom he’s obsessed. The role of the woman, Helena, eventually went to actress Sherilyn Fenn, after controversial walkouts resulted in legal battles by first Madonna, and then Kim Basinger.

Glacier Films

#91. American Heist (2014)

– Director: Sarik Andreasyan

– Stacker score: 38.0

– IMDb user rating: 5.0

– Metascore: 23

– Runtime: 94 minutes

Heist films love the one-last-job template, and “American Heist” follows suit, ramping up on genre clichés as the action proceeds. Adrien Brody and Hayden Christensen star as brothers, one a just-released ex-con and the other a reformed mechanic. Rather than pursue the straight and narrow, they’re both sucked into a robbery and get waylaid in the bank after the getaway car leaves without them.

Screen Gems

#90. Boogeyman (2005)

– Director: Stephen Kay

– Stacker score: 38.0

– IMDb user rating: 4.1

– Metascore: 32

– Runtime: 89 minutes

“Boogeyman” plays out the childhood conceit that monsters lurking in closets are real. Now an adult, Tim (Barry Watson) lives in a home without closets and sleeps on a floor mattress to prevent under-the-bed horrors from emerging. In spite of this safety, he returns to the childhood home of his former nightmares and all manner of silly boogeyman-inspired fracases ensue.

Company Films

#89. Replicas (2018)

– Director: Jeffrey Nachmanoff

– Stacker score: 38.0

– IMDb user rating: 5.4

– Metascore: 19

– Runtime: 107 minutes

Dr. Frankenstein myths get a laughable retooling in “Replicas,” where Keanu Reeves plays a scientist who can recreate dead humans through cloning. Thomas Middleditch plays his assistant in this clunky story with hilarious takes on how such technology might work. Alice Eve plays Reeves’s replicated wife in a plot that goes from wacky to dull.

Baltic Industrial Finance

#88. Oxford Blues (1984)

– Director: Robert Boris

– Stacker score: 37.5

– IMDb user rating: 5.3

– Metascore: 19

– Runtime: 97 minutes

Brat Pack darling Rob Lowe hops from Las Vegas to Oxford, England, to pursue a British aristocrat in this update of 1938’s “A Yank at Oxford.” The all-American boy-next-door gets into all manner of hijinks as he schemes his way onto a university rowing team in an effort to woo the woman. In this tepid clunker, Julian Sands plays his rival and Ally Sheedy turns up as the American who shows him what to really value.

AST Studios

#87. #Horror (2015)

– Director: Tara Subkoff

– Stacker score: 37.5

– IMDb user rating: 3.0

– Metascore: 42

– Runtime: 97 minutes

This slasher film with an all-star cast and art cinema aspirations aims to say something profound about the violence of hashtags, social media, and smartphone pics—especially toward young girls. Unfortunately, the effort falls flat and doesn’t quite make sense as 12-year-old girls kill and get killed during a sleepover in a remote forest. Chloë Sevigny, Taryn Manning, Natasha Lyonne, and Timothy Hutton star as the parents and grown-ups on hand.

Dreamscape Productions

#86. Backtrace (2018)

– Director: Brian A. Miller

– Stacker score: 37.5

– IMDb user rating: 3.8

– Metascore: 34

– Runtime: 92 minutes

This straight-to-video action effort stars Sylvester Stallone, with Matthew Modine as Mac, a bank robber who is struck with amnesia during a heist. Mac is sprung from jail, given truth serum, and encouraged to “backtrace” toward the location of the money. Stallone plays a cop, bringing silly grit to the ridiculous investigation while Christopher McDonald gives an inspired performance as an FBI guy with something to hide.

CineWild

#85. Deuces Wild (2002)

– Director: Scott Kalvert

– Stacker score: 37.5

– IMDb user rating: 5.6

– Metascore: 16

– Runtime: 96 minutes

Set in 1950s Brooklyn, “Deuces Wild” stars Matt Dillon as Fritzy, the mafioso ganglord overseeing low stakes, cornball street corner action. Two brothers, Stephen Dorff and Brad Renfro, head up a local crew aiming to keep drugs out of the neighborhood. Despite their best intentions, rival hooligans want to fight and things get violent and unintentionally trite.

Oriah Entertainment

#84. The Clapper (2017)

– Director: Dito Montiel

– Stacker score: 37.5

– IMDb user rating: 5.1

– Metascore: 21

– Runtime: 89 minutes

The title of this misguided rom-com describes a man, played by Ed Helms, who claps for a living. He’s a professional infomercial clapper whose work goes viral just as he’s wooing a shy gas station attendant portrayed by Amanda Seyfried. Tracy Morgan is along for the ride as the hero’s sidekick, another pro clapper.

TriStar Pictures

#83. Hush (1998)

– Director: Jonathan Darby

– Stacker score: 37.5

– IMDb user rating: 5.4

– Metascore: 18

– Runtime: 96 minutes

Jessica Lange and Gwyneth Paltrow go at it in this psychotic mother-in-law thriller marred by histrionic scenarios and bizarre performances. Paltrow plays a newly pregnant bride lured back to her husband’s childhood home on a Kentucky farm. Lange is his unhinged mother determined to thwart the marriage and get her hands on the unborn child.

EuropaCorp

#82. Shut In (2016)

– Director: Farren Blackburn

– Stacker score: 37.5

– IMDb user rating: 4.7

– Metascore: 25

– Runtime: 91 minutes

Naomi Watts plays a child psychologist who thinks she sees the ghost of a missing patient around her house. Meanwhile, her catatonic stepson is also occasionally missing, and she’s feeling increasingly delusional. What accounts for these strange occurrences belies logic, and by the time the twist rolls around, all tension and interest are long gone.

Dimension Films

#81. Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World (2011)

– Director: Robert Rodriguez

– Stacker score: 37.5

– IMDb user rating: 3.5

– Metascore: 37

– Runtime: 89 minutes

The original spy kids, Carmen and Juni, played by Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara, show up as their grown-up selves in this uninspired fourth entry in the franchise. In this round, Jessica Alba plays a stepmom, also a secret spy, pulled into endlessly silly mayhem with Jeremy Piven as the villain, a man furious with people who waste time. The family pet, a robot dog, is also an undercover spy.

Lions Gate Films

#80. Godsend (2004)

– Director: Nick Hamm

– Stacker score: 37.5

– IMDb user rating: 4.8

– Metascore: 24

– Runtime: 102 minutes

“Godsend” is a tired, lukewarm thriller about the lengths grieving parents will go to in order to replace deceased children. Robert De Niro plays a mysterious doctor who possesses cloning technology. He offers it to Greg Kinnear and Rebecca Romijn, parents who soon confront the strange and deadly behaviors of their replacement child.

Home Box Office (HBO)

#79. Sex and the City 2 (2010)

– Director: Michael Patrick King

– Stacker score: 37.5

– IMDb user rating: 4.5

– Metascore: 27

– Runtime: 146 minutes

The cultural popularity of “Sex and the City” continually waned after the HBO series came to a close in 2004. By the time the movie version’s sequel premiered in 2010, the characters who made the series seem fresh and funny came across as cloying and offensive. In “Sex and the City 2,” Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) arrives at a chichi resort in Abu Dhabi with her three best friends in tow.

Hood River Entertainment

#78. 14 Cameras (2018)

– Directors: Seth Fuller, Scott Hussion

– Stacker score: 37.0

– IMDb user rating: 4.6

– Metascore: 25

– Runtime: 90 minutes

This dismal horror film aims to render the terrors of security camera footage during live streams to the dark web. It’s a sequel to 2015’s well-reviewed, “13 Cameras,” but it’s missing the suspense and genuine creepiness of its predecessor. This time the same hulking landlord puts 14 nanny cameras around a vacation home before kidnapping victims and doing worse.

Michael Buckner // Getty Images

#77. The Celestine Prophecy (2006)

– Director: Armand Mastroianni

– Stacker score: 37.0

– IMDb user rating: 4.8

– Metascore: 23

– Runtime: 99 minutes

James Redfield’s mega-bestseller, “The Celestine Prophecy,” concerns a man who goes off to Peru in search of spiritual insight and ancient scrolls. The film follows the same trajectory but fails to offer dramatic tension or divine wisdom of any sort. The hero journeyman (Matthew Settle) is thwarted on his quest by government bullies and Héctor Elizondo, as a stuffy cardinal, who wants to suppress cosmic truths.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

#76. Solarbabies (1986)

– Director: Alan Johnson

– Stacker score: 37.0

– IMDb user rating: 4.7

– Metascore: 24

– Runtime: 94 minutes

“Solarbabies,” set in an orphanage in a totalitarian future on Earth, revolves around a teenage roller derby team that finds a magical orb and tries to save the planet. Jason Patric and Jami Gertz lead the rebellion to defy authority and bring rain to the world. This 1980s sci-fi rip-off swells with shallow silliness.

New Line Cinema

#75. Even Cowgirls Get the Blues (1993)

– Director: Gus Van Sant

– Stacker score: 37.0

– IMDb user rating: 4.3

– Metascore: 28

– Runtime: 106 minutes

Gus Van Sant directs this strange adaptation of Tom Robbins’ hit novel, starring Uma Thurman. Despite the popularity of the source material, it didn’t translate well to the big screen and struck viewers as banal in its depiction of the adventures of heroine Sissy Hankshaw (Thurman), who ends up with cowgirls at the Rubber Rose Ranch.

Lakeshore Entertainment

#74. The Next Best Thing (2000)

– Director: John Schlesinger

– Stacker score: 37.0

– IMDb user rating: 4.6

– Metascore: 25

– Runtime: 108 minutes

Madonna teams up with Rupert Everett as two best friends, a heterosexual woman and a gay man, who decide to have a baby and form a family. This plan proceeds swimmingly until the woman falls in love and a dreary custody battle ensues. Madonna’s acting chops can’t prop up this dismal comedy that forsakes potentially progressive themes about nontraditional families.

Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films (EFO Films)

#73. Gotti (2018)

– Director: Kevin Connolly

– Stacker score: 37.0

– IMDb user rating: 4.7

– Metascore: 24

– Runtime: 112 minutes

Kevin Connolly, of “Entourage” fame, directs John Travolta in this overplayed biopic about the notorious Gambino family mob boss. Travolta’s performance aims for the gooiest of theatrical cheese as he portrays the criminal’s life and times. Mafia movie clichés pile up and come across as a confusing bore.

Warner Bros.

#72. Summer Catch (2001)

– Director: Michael Tollin

– Stacker score: 37.0

– IMDb user rating: 5.0

– Metascore: 21

– Runtime: 104 minutes

This sports drama pairs Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jessica Biel as a young and in-love couple together against the world. Prinze plays a pitcher longing to play in the major leagues, who works as a landscaper. While mowing the lawn of an upper-class estate, he falls for the daughter who lives there. The movie bumbles along as the young hero aims to get the girl and get discovered as a major talent in baseball.

Los Angeles Media Fund (LAMF)

#71. Dark Crimes (2016)

– Director: Alexandros Avranas

– Stacker score: 37.0

– IMDb user rating: 4.7

– Metascore: 24

– Runtime: 92 minutes

Set in Poland and based on a true crime article from “The New Yorker,” “Dark Crimes” concerns a real-life crime that matches one described in a popular novel. Jim Carrey plays the investigator and dons both a heavy beard and a thick Polish accent. The film was skewered by critics for its slow pace and lurid portrayal of violence against women.

International Cinevision Productions

#70. Reform School Girls (1986)

– Director: Tom DeSimone

– Stacker score: 36.5

– IMDb user rating: 5.3

– Metascore: 17

– Runtime: 94 minutes

This 1986 exploitation film stars punk icon Wendy O. Williams of Plasmatics fame as Charlie, a gang leader inmate in a chaotic reform school. The film was intended to spoof the genre but revels in perversion and schlock without a discernible point. Charlie runs the ward with her lover, but Williams’ rebel star power can’t save proceedings that include copious nudity and violence.

Sweet Unknown Studios

#69. River Runs Red (2018)

– Director: Wes Miller

– Stacker score: 36.5

– IMDb user rating: 4.4

– Metascore: 26

– Runtime: 94 minutes

Taye Diggs plays a respected judge, Coleman, whose teenage son is brutally shot by cops who then plant a gun on their victim to exonerate themselves. Critics found it to be a shallow effort, treating a serious issue with clichés and simplicity. John Cusack stars as a toughened detective, with George Lopez as the father of another victim who joins Coleman’s turn toward vigilantism.

Morgan Creek Entertainment

#68. Juwanna Mann (2002)

– Director: Jesse Vaughan

– Stacker score: 36.5

– IMDb user rating: 4.6

– Metascore: 24

– Runtime: 91 minutes

A dismal entry in the gender-bending comedy genre, “Juwanna Mann” proceeds with effrontery as it follows a man who disguises himself as a woman in order to join a women’s basketball team. Miguel A. Núñez Jr. portrays the former pro player whose talent skyrockets the women’s team to glory. Vivica A. Fox plays a team member who easily falls for the awkward ruse.

Demarest Films

#67. The Disappointments Room (2016)

– Director: D.J. Caruso

– Stacker score: 36.5

– IMDb user rating: 3.9

– Metascore: 31

– Runtime: 91 minutes

Kate Beckinsale plays a wife and mom who leaves the big city for a country estate that seems to be haunted. She finds an attic room, the title’s namesake, that contains a heavy-handed surprise related to skeletons in the closet and family secrets. The woman becomes increasingly unhinged and the plot’s narrative logic proceeds in tandem.

Cedar Park Entertainment

#66. The Tax Collector (2020)

– Director: David Ayer

– Stacker score: 36.5

– IMDb user rating: 4.8

– Metascore: 22

– Runtime: 95 minutes

Shia LaBeouf plays Creeper in this overwrought street mob movie and actually got a full chest tattoo with that moniker inked in all caps for the role. Director David Ayer wrote such hits as “Training Day” and “The Fast and the Furious,” before directing films like “Fury” and “Suicide Squad.” “The Tax Collector” was a box office flop panned for clichéd set-ups and run-of-the-mill, stereotypical criminality.

Paramount Pictures

#65. Staying Alive (1983)

– Director: Sylvester Stallone

– Stacker score: 36.5

– IMDb user rating: 4.7

– Metascore: 23

– Runtime: 93 minutes

The sequel to “Saturday Night Fever” finds disco dancer Tony Manero (John Travolta) looking to break into the Broadway scene in a show called “Satan’s Alley.” Since he hasn’t been classically trained, he has to summon the blaze of his raw talent during various auditions. Sylvester Stallone co-wrote and directed this wildly over-the-top melodrama with memorably embarrassing opening night stage numbers.

Macari/Edelstein

#64. Rings (2017)

– Director: F. Javier Gutiérrez

– Stacker score: 36.5

– IMDb user rating: 4.5

– Metascore: 25

– Runtime: 102 minutes

The original Japanese horror film “Ringu” and its American remake, “The Ring,” are each chilling cinematic achievements. This third American installment in the series reuses the same premise with a deadly videotape, an object that, like VCRs, has departed from notice in the cultural register. The horror proceeds with uninspired, nearly nonexistent thrills.

Seraphim Films Inc.

#63. Reach Me (2014)

– Director: John Herzfeld

– Stacker score: 35.9

– IMDb user rating: 4.8

– Metascore: 21

– Runtime: 95 minutes

This attempt at creating a self-help movie centers on a reclusive self-help book author (Tom Berenger) whose book touches many interconnected lives. The film lacks sense and profundity, but features a robust ensemble of star power including Sylvester Stallone, Kyra Sedgwick, Tom Sizemore, Nelly, Thomas Jane, Terry Crews, and Cary Elwes, among others.

Tag Entertainment

#62. Supercross (2005)

– Director: Steve Boyum

– Stacker score: 35.9

– IMDb user rating: 4.3

– Metascore: 26

– Runtime: 80 minutes

The world of extreme motorcycle racing gets its own feature movie in this sports drama. Bruising and brawny dirt bike race footage dominates the show, accompanied by a thin plot line concerning two motorcycling brothers, their girlfriends, their funding, their futures, and whether or not they can bond for a super championship race by the end.

Senator Entertainment Co

#61. The Informers (2008)

– Director: Gregor Jordan

– Stacker score: 35.9

– IMDb user rating: 4.9

– Metascore: 20

– Runtime: 98 minutes

This adaptation of a Bret Easton Ellis short story collection proceeds aimlessly in its depiction of superficial characters in 1980s Los Angeles. The ensemble cast includes Billy Bob Thornton, Kim Basinger, Winona Ryder, Mickey Rourke, Amber Heard, and others in a series of disjointed vignettes featuring sex, drugs, and meaningless sleaze.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

#60. Basic Instinct 2 (2006)

– Director: Michael Caton-Jones

– Stacker score: 35.9

– IMDb user rating: 4.3

– Metascore: 26

– Runtime: 114 minutes

Sharon Stone reprises the role of Catherine Tramell, the kicky and kinky femme fatale from the 1992 megahit, in this unnecessary sequel. Set in London, in this round men again die during sexual escapades and Tramell becomes the prime suspect. Stone slinks through the role with campy gusto, but the absurd plot fails to mesmerize.

TriStar Pictures

#59. Mixed Nuts (1994)

– Director: Nora Ephron

– Stacker score: 35.4

– IMDb user rating: 5.4

– Metascore: 14

– Runtime: 97 minutes

Nora Ephron co-wrote and directed this off-key comedy about self-harm hotline reps who have a wacky Christmas Eve. Despite a cast of comedy veterans including Steve Martin, Madeline Kahn, Rob Reiner, and Adam Sandler, among others, there is little fun to be had. Even with big-name talent on hand, the action proceeds with unfunny, bombastic setups that skew violently.

CJ Entertainment

#58. Dragon Wars: D-War (2007)

– Director: Hyung-rae Shim

– Stacker score: 35.4

– IMDb user rating: 3.5

– Metascore: 33

– Runtime: 107 minutes

This South Korean monster movie was a huge box office success despite being lambasted by critics. Though the story proceeds incoherently, the second act visuals, when dragons descend upon city skyscrapers, pack a punch if consumed with a healthy sense of humor. Robert Forster has a small role as a shop owner who gives the backstory (past life dragon wars) that purports to explain the mayhem.

Culmination Productions

#57. Die in a Gunfight (2021)

– Director: Collin Schiffli

– Stacker score: 34.9

– IMDb user rating: 4.4

– Metascore: 23

– Runtime: 92 minutes

Billy Crudup offers narration that comes across as cloying rather than witty in this action thriller about dueling. An age-old blood feud between warring families threatens the unfolding love story between Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta. Despite conspicuous attempts at style, like split screens and overblown graphics, critics found it banal and garish.

Annapurna Productions

#56. Passion Play (2010)

– Director: Mitch Glazer

– Stacker score: 34.9

– IMDb user rating: 4.5

– Metascore: 22

– Runtime: 94 minutes

Megan Fox stars as Lily, a winged angel, in this fantasy fable set near desert carnivals and seedy motel rooms. Bill Murray is a vengeful mobster out to take Lily for himself, while Mickey Rourke is an on-the-run loner who falls hard for the angel. Despite the notable cast, the film comes across as cheesy, ineffectual, and confusing.

Huntington Prep

#55. The Haunting of Molly Hartley (2008)

– Director: Mickey Liddell

– Stacker score: 34.9

– IMDb user rating: 3.9

– Metascore: 28

– Runtime: 85 minutes

“The Haunting of Molly Hartley” begins with parents attempting to kill their teenage daughters, and the story soon reveals it has something to do with making deals with the devil. Chace Crawford, the heartthrob from TV’s “Gossip Girl,” stars in this slow movie about teenyboppers turning evil, that flounders at being scary or making sense.

Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films (EFO Films)

#54. Survive the Night (2020)

– Director: Matt Eskandari

– Stacker score: 34.9

– IMDb user rating: 4.1

– Metascore: 26

– Runtime: 90 minutes

In another of Bruce Willis’ straight-to-video thrillers, he plays an ex-cop pulled back into criminal pandemonium where he’s compelled to enact punishing revenge. Filled with the clichés of the genre, “Survive the Night” features two murderous crooks who demand Willis’ doctor son treat gunshot wounds incurred during a recent crime. Rote bloodshed ensues.

Paramount Pictures

#53. Bless the Child (2000)

– Director: Chuck Russell

– Stacker score: 34.9

– IMDb user rating: 5.0

– Metascore: 17

– Runtime: 107 minutes

Kim Basinger plays a psychiatrist who adopts her niece, but the child turns out to have strong links to a satanic cult. Jimmy Smits plays an investigator and Rufus Sewell portrays the leader of the devil-worshiping sect with links to murdered children. Critics lamented the film’s asinine wallow in lurid violence.

Redemption Film

#52. Redemption Day (2021)

– Director: Hicham Hajji

– Stacker score: 34.9

– IMDb user rating: 4.5

– Metascore: 22

– Runtime: 99 minutes

Gary Dourdan, of “CSI” fame, plays a Marine captain, Brad, whose archeologist wife is kidnapped after she accidentally enters Algeria looking for an ancient buried city. Andy Garcia plays an American ambassador in a plot that devolves into terrorist clichés without suspense or originality amid the many chaotic gunfights.

Constantin Film

#51. All the Queen’s Men (2001)

– Director: Stefan Ruzowitzky

– Stacker score: 34.4

– IMDb user rating: 4.7

– Metascore: 19

– Runtime: 99 minutes

In this World War II cringefest two men, played by Matt LeBlanc and Eddie Izzard, dress in drag to infiltrate an all-women factory to recover a crucial enigma machine. Comedy set-ups depend on hapless jokes about gender bending in this box office bomb that critics hated.

Alliance Cinema

#50. Dark Tide (2012)

– Director: John Stockwell

– Stacker score: 34.4

– IMDb user rating: 4.3

– Metascore: 23

– Runtime: 114 minutes

Using the “Jaws” template, “Dark Tide” concerns a dangerous ocean district known as “Shark Alley,” where fools should fear to swim. Halle Berry plays an expert shark enthusiast who is lured to the infamous alley after a traumatic incident. She needs work, so agrees to lead a billionaire and his son on a shark-petting adventure that turns ridiculous instead of scary.

Mirumir

#49. Branded (2012)

– Directors: Jamie Bradshaw, Aleksandr Dulerayn

– Stacker score: 34.4

– IMDb user rating: 4.6

– Metascore: 20

– Runtime: 106 minutes

Max von Sydow and Leelee Sobieski turn up in this strangely jumbled anti-capitalist sci-fi drama. Notably confusing, the story concerns an ad exec’s visions of sentient brands that surround consumers, apparently signaling the horrors of marketing. Any intended themes around brands and consumerism become increasingly nonsensical as the narrative plods along.

Unplanned Movie

#48. Unplanned (2019)

– Directors: Chuck Konzelman, Cary Solomon

– Stacker score: 34.4

– IMDb user rating: 5.6

– Metascore: 10

– Runtime: 109 minutes

“Unplanned” presents Planned Parenthood as a hulking corporate monolith set on revenge against employees who defect. Widely condemned as propaganda, this anti-abortion spectacle features wooden acting and soap opera set-ups in its tale of a woman who changes her views on the hot button issue. It was produced by Pure Flix, a Christian film studio.

Company Films

#47. Exposed (2016)

– Director: Gee Malik Linton

– Stacker score: 34.4

– IMDb user rating: 4.3

– Metascore: 23

– Runtime: 102 minutes

“Exposed” recuts a previous and much different film, “Daughter of God,” by a director whose name is removed from the released version. The recut aims for a police thriller, but ends up clunky and incoherent as it tries to tone down production footage and a script that was previously surreal. The movie stars Keanu Reeves, who becomes the unintended central character in the recut, as a detective investigating a cop’s death.

International Pictures One

#46. Ironclad: Battle for Blood (2014)

– Director: Jonathan English

– Stacker score: 33.9

– IMDb user rating: 4.3

– Metascore: 22

– Runtime: 108 minutes

This medieval battle drama comes across as an obvious “Game of Thrones” rip-off, even starring Michelle Fairley who played Catelyn Stark in the HBO series. It’s a sequel to the 2011 “Ironclad,” a loosely historical gorefest about castle warfare with a cast that included Brian Cox, Kate Mara, and Paul Giamatti. The sequel amps up battle-scene brutality, as well as incoherence, as a siege wears on and the body count multiplies.

FGM Entertainment

#45. New Best Friend (2002)

– Director: Zoe Clarke-Williams

– Stacker score: 33.9

– IMDb user rating: 5.2

– Metascore: 13

– Runtime: 91 minutes

Produced for straight-to-video viewing, this garish sleaze fest set on a college campus fails as enjoyable, tawdry camp. Taye Diggs plays the cop investigating a young coed’s near-fatal drug overdose, who unveils the story of how she met her fate. Told in flashback, she gets sucked into a clique of rich elites who turn the unsuspecting good girl into a promiscuous hellion.

Floren Shieh Productions

#44. Girls Against Boys (2012)

– Director: Austin Chick

– Stacker score: 33.9

– IMDb user rating: 4.8

– Metascore: 17

– Runtime: 93 minutes

This revenge against misogyny thriller enacts sexist clichés against women and dilutes beyond recognition any intended social commentary. Two young women embark on a gruesome killing spree after a disappointing break-up and sexual assault. The rampagers don’t garner audience sympathy, and the plot drifts into the absurd, as the bond between the women breaks down.

Nuyorican Productions

#43. Feel the Noise (2007)

– Director: Alejandro Chomski

– Stacker score: 33.9

– IMDb user rating: 2.9

– Metascore: 36

– Runtime: 86 minutes

R&B boy band heartthrob Omarion plays a young singer seeking fame in this drama that hits all the run-of-the-mill notes of the singer-aiming-for-stardom genre. “Feel the Noise” gives expression to the reggaeton music genre and offers Latino cultural representation, but the story about a young man and his grandfather (Giancarlo Esposito) lacks emotional heft.

River Road Entertainment

#42. The Last Face (2016)

– Director: Sean Penn

– Stacker score: 33.9

– IMDb user rating: 4.9

– Metascore: 16

– Runtime: 130 minutes

Sean Penn directs Charlize Theron and Javier Bardem in this overwrought melodrama about doctors in love who treat woebegone victims in war-torn locales. Penn’s civilized Western saviors make for offensive characters who attend heroic galas for white people, which contrast conspicuously with the exploitative representation of refugees and their tragic plights.

Troma Entertainment

#41. Surf Nazis Must Die (1987)

– Director: Peter George

– Stacker score: 33.9

– IMDb user rating: 3.7

– Metascore: 28

– Runtime: 83 minutes

Movies produced by Troma Entertainment revel in B-movie exploitation aesthetics, but “Surf Nazis Must Die” misses the bar even as it aims for absurdity and trashiness. A post-apocalyptic beach becomes the setting for revenge-fueled narrative clatter, as a raging mother goes after the surf Nazis who killed her son.

Millennium Films

#40. 211 (2018)

– Director: York Alec Shackleton

– Stacker score: 33.9

– IMDb user rating: 4.4

– Metascore: 21

– Runtime: 86 minutes

High body count and low-stakes action plague this police procedural that pits a grandpa cop played by Nicolas Cage against special ops bank robbers. Wooden acting and familiar setups make “211” a rote, seen-before spectacle with a bullet spray sum that rivals that of a combat war film. Cage gives a somber performance devoid of his signature zest.

Cloud Ten Pictures

#39. Left Behind: The Movie (2000)

– Director: Vic Sarin

– Stacker score: 33.9

– IMDb user rating: 4.3

– Metascore: 22

– Runtime: 96 minutes

Based on the bestselling novel, “Left Behind: The Movie” offers a cringefest set in an apocalyptic world, where Christians have disappeared and nonbelievers are consigned to war and sunless chaos. Those “left behind” include Kirk Cameron as a journalist grappling with the aftermath, who is inspired to convert as an Antichrist tries to take over the world.

Pure Flix Productions

#38. God’s Not Dead 2 (2016)

– Director: Harold Cronk

– Stacker score: 33.9

– IMDb user rating: 4.3

– Metascore: 22

– Runtime: 120 minutes

This pompously ridiculous courtroom drama stars Melissa Joan Hart as a schoolteacher persecuted for her Christian beliefs by a ruthless school board hellbent on enforcing atheism in the district. The movie attempts to emotionalize the plight and virtue of the teacher in an imaginary scenario divorced from realism.

Carolco Pictures

#37. Showgirls (1995)

– Director: Paul Verhoeven

– Stacker score: 33.9

– IMDb user rating: 4.9

– Metascore: 16

– Runtime: 128 minutes

Paul Verhoeven’s notorious “Showgirls” is a masterpiece of the so-bad-it’s-good genre. Glitzy over-the-top sleaze and enthusiastically hammy performances make this jeans-to-sequins story about a Las Vegas ingenue dancer (Elizabeth Berkley) hilariously watchable. Kyle MacLachlan offers a memorable rendition of intimacy and Gina Gershon chews the scenery as a power-dazzled showgirl queen.

Voltage Pictures

#36. Generation Um… (2012)

– Director: Mark Mann

– Stacker score: 33.3

– IMDb user rating: 3.9

– Metascore: 25

– Runtime: 97 minutes

“Generation Um…” begins with an extended mumblecore dialogue about excrement and goes downhill from there. Keanu Reeves gives a low-key, deadpan performance as a New Yorker who pals around the city with two young women on his birthday. The trio has various random adventures and conversations that lack intrigue or interest, in this poorly reviewed drama.

Prufrock Pictures

#35. Lost Souls (2000)

– Director: Janusz Kamiński

– Stacker score: 33.3

– IMDb user rating: 4.8

– Metascore: 16

– Runtime: 97 minutes

Academy Award-winning cinematographer Janusz Kamiński, who shot “Saving Private Ryan” and “Schindler’s List,” makes his directorial debut with this box office flop starring Winona Ryder and Ben Chaplin. While the film proceeds with Kamiński’s adept visual style, the story falls flat as a young woman tries to prevent Satan from taking human form.

Vision PDG

#34. Wild Orchid (1989)

– Director: Zalman King

– Stacker score: 33.3

– IMDb user rating: 4.5

– Metascore: 19

– Runtime: 105 minutes

Mickey Rourke plays a millionaire who preys on a young businesswoman, Carré Otis, in exotic Rio de Janeiro in a series of stilted seductions. The film famously skirted an X rating by cutting out the more explicitly erotic scenes between the two leads, who began a real-life romance during filming.

EuropaCorp

#33. Nine Lives (2016)

– Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

– Stacker score: 33.3

– IMDb user rating: 5.3

– Metascore: 11

– Runtime: 87 minutes

In this inexplicable children’s film, Kevin Spacey plays a real estate mogul who finds his consciousness relocated into a cat’s body. The feline, “Mister Fuzzypants,” must repair relationships with his family or remain a cat forever. Jennifer Garner plays the wealthy workaholic cat’s long-suffering wife and Christopher Walken shows up as the cat broker in this unfunny comedy.

CalMaple

#32. After We Collided (2020)

– Director: Roger Kumble

– Stacker score: 33.3

– IMDb user rating: 5.0

– Metascore: 14

– Runtime: 105 minutes

Anna Todd’s popular “After” novels get a second motion picture adaptation with the sequel “After We Collided.” The main characters, Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) return as the torrid lovebirds in this melodramatic sizzler about the ups and downs in the love lives of the young and beautiful. Filled with sudsy sleaze, its allure doesn’t work for any audience beyond diehard fans of the series.

Underclassman Films Ltd.

#31. Underclassman (2005)

– Director: Marcos Siega

– Stacker score: 32.3

– IMDb user rating: 4.3

– Metascore: 19

– Runtime: 95 minutes

Nick Cannon co-wrote and starred in this derivative action comedy that copies elements of “Bad Boys,” “Beverly Hills Cop,” and prep school dramas. Cannon plays a rookie cop who goes undercover as a high schooler to investigate murder, drugs, and assorted thefts. Cheech Marin is a police captain and Hugh Bonneville (pre-“Downton Abbey”) is the school headmaster who spars with the undercover underclassman.

Blumhouse Productions

#30. Martyrs (2015)

– Directors: Kevin Goetz, Michael Goetz

– Stacker score: 32.3

– IMDb user rating: 4.0

– Metascore: 22

– Runtime: 86 minutes

“Martyrs” remakes the controversial 2008 French film of the same name, which centers on the torture of young women by a sect obsessed with the afterlife. The 2015 American update revels in the excruciating horrors of young girls and women who are tortured and thus martyred, while aiming for philosophical themes that are never realized.

Dawn’s Light

#29. Black Water (2018)

– Director: Pasha Patriki

– Stacker score: 32.3

– IMDb user rating: 4.6

– Metascore: 16

– Runtime: 104 minutes

Jean-Claude Van Damme stars with fellow B-action flick toughie Dolph Lundgren in this thriller set aboard a submarine. The sub houses a CIA black site prison, where Van Damme’s covert agent finds himself detained. The sea vessel’s inner chambers look unrealistic and the plot pings from incoherent to clichéd.

Open City Films

#28. Down to You (2000)

– Director: Kris Isacsson

– Stacker score: 32.3

– IMDb user rating: 4.9

– Metascore: 13

– Runtime: 91 minutes

Freddie Prinze Jr. was in his teen idol heyday during the release of “Down to You,” a rom-com also starring Julia Stiles. Both actors just had recent hits in the same genre—Prinze Jr. starred in “She’s All That” and Stiles starred in “10 Things I Hate About You.” The seemingly surefire pairing didn’t equate to critical or box office success, due to a low-stakes love affair between the leads as they grapple with career versus romance.

Fuzzy Bunny Films (I)

#27. Crossroads (2002)

– Director: Tamra Davis

– Stacker score: 32.3

– IMDb user rating: 3.5

– Metascore: 27

– Runtime: 93 minutes

Britney Spears’ film debut was panned by critics, but fared okay at the box office. Spears stars with Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning as three teens who set out for a cross-country road trip. Thematic platitudes on friendship abound, as Spears brings her pop star persona to the screen as a valedictorian with an estranged mom (Kim Cattrall) and a penchant for singing that she decides to pursue.

Pure Flix Productions

#26. God’s Not Dead (2014)

– Director: Harold Cronk

– Stacker score: 32.3

– IMDb user rating: 4.6

– Metascore: 16

– Runtime: 113 minutes

With scant connection to the practical realities of higher education, “God’s Not Dead” dramatizes the plight of a college student who will fail his philosophy class if he can’t prove God exists. Kevin Sorbo plays the atheist professor who demands his student’s sign-off on a “God is Dead” statement to pass the crucial course, and who ultimately meets a deadly fate in this cheesy display of Christian propaganda.

Hannibal Media

#25. Speed Kills (2018)

– Director: Jodi Scurfield

– Stacker score: 31.8

– IMDb user rating: 4.2

– Metascore: 19

– Runtime: 102 minutes

John Travolta stars as the speedboat impresario Ben Aronoff, a fictional composite of real-life racer Don Aronow. Travolta overacts as the swashbuckling macho man—a lover, a boater, and a winner—who is unwittingly yanked into mobster hullabaloo that proves the title is a thematic statement. Matthew Modine plays George H.W. Bush, James Remar is Meyer Lansky, and Kellan Lutz stars as a petulant baddie.

Pure Flix Productions

#24. Samson (2018)

– Directors: Bruce Macdonald, Gabriel Sabloff

– Stacker score: 31.8

– IMDb user rating: 4.4

– Metascore: 17

– Runtime: 110 minutes

Sword and sandal epics were a mainstay of 1950s Hollywood, but contemporary biblical sagas fail to rise to the popularity of the earlier classic dramas. Produced by the faith-based studio Pure Flix, “Samson” aims to bring the Old Testament to life with superhero flair. The efforts fall flat and awkward. Lindsay Wagner of 1970s “Bionic Woman” TV fame shows up as the hero’s mom.

Highland Film Group (HFG)

#23. Reprisal (2018)

– Director: Brian A. Miller

– Stacker score: 31.8

– IMDb user rating: 4.2

– Metascore: 19

– Runtime: 89 minutes

Late in his career, Bruce Willis lends his enduring action hero/gritty cop persona to this thriller about a bank manager foiled by a proficient thief. After the robber kidnaps the banker’s wife and daughter, Willis gets pulled from retirement and back into the catch-bad-guys milieu in which he is most at home.

Destination Films

#22. Thomas and the Magic Railroad (2000)

– Director: Britt Allcroft

– Stacker score: 31.3

– IMDb user rating: 4.1

– Metascore: 19

– Runtime: 85 minutes

The popular stop-motion animated series, geared to very young children, follows model trains with anthropomorphized faces who zoom through the island of Sodor learning lessons about, mostly, being a good worker. The live-action adaptation stars Alec Baldwin as Mr. Conductor, in charge of trains, and Peter Fonda as the grandpa of a child soon embroiled in finding a secret railroad. A menacing diesel engine wreaks havoc in an effort that failed to capture the visual charm or coherent narratives of the original.

Multimedia Film Production

#21. Dracula 3D (2012)

– Director: Dario Argento

– Stacker score: 31.3

– IMDb user rating: 3.5

– Metascore: 25

– Runtime: 110 minutes

Italian horror director Dario Argento’s “Dracula 3D” comes across as a mindless romp thrown together at random with dreadful CGI, amateur acting, and buckets of blood and banality. Argento is known for subversive horror classics such as “Suspiria” and “Deep Red,” but the inanity of this film lacks intention or discernible meaning. Highlights include a giant, murderous grasshopper.

Morgan Creek Entertainment

#20. The In Crowd (2000)

– Director: Mary Lambert

– Stacker score: 31.3

– IMDb user rating: 4.6

– Metascore: 14

– Runtime: 105 minutes

Teenage mental health issues get shallow and exploitative treatment in the rich kid thriller “The In Crowd.” Overacting and a slow pace mark this drama about country club life and the secretive, twisted violence beneath sunny exteriors. A mean girl (Susan Ward) pulls a new girl (just released from psychiatric care) into the in-crowd and then taunts and torments her.

J & C Entertainment

#19. In the Mix (2005)

– Director: Ron Underwood

– Stacker score: 31.3

– IMDb user rating: 2.9

– Metascore: 31

– Runtime: 95 minutes

R&B superstar Usher, in his hitmaker peak in the aughts, made his feature film acting debut with “In the Mix.” He co-stars with Chazz Palminteri in this gangster drama about a DJ (Usher) tasked with protecting a mob man’s daughter. The DJ and the daughter predictably fall in love amid cornball antics around crime and drugs.

Working Title Films

#18. Cats (2019)

– Director: Tom Hooper

– Stacker score: 31.3

– IMDb user rating: 2.8

– Metascore: 32

– Runtime: 110 minutes

“Cats” exists as a gloriously star-studded fantasia of visual incoherence and musical kookiness. Adapted from the powerhouse Broadway hit, the translation from stage to screen becomes a wackadoodle and uncomfortable inquiry into feline humanoid hybridicity. The cast includes Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo, and Dame Judi Dench as singing, dancing, and deeply emotional cats.

Koji Productions

#17. Temple (2017)

– Director: Michael Barrett

– Stacker score: 30.7

– IMDb user rating: 3.6

– Metascore: 23

– Runtime: 78 minutes

The incoherent scarefest “Temple” mashes together tropes of the Japanese horror film, the found footage genre, and the Americans traveling abroad plotline. A young woman embarks to Japan to photograph ancient shrines with her boyfriend and childhood friend in tow. The three unleash various supernatural calamities and entities, but none of it makes much sense.

Anhui Film Group

#16. Beginning of the Great Revival (2011)

– Directors: Sanping Han, Jianxin Huang

– Stacker score: 30.7

– IMDb user rating: 3.0

– Metascore: 29

– Runtime: 124 minutes

This Chinese historical epic chronicles the rise of the Chinese Communist Party and the young Mao Zedong, who became its chairman. American critics found the drama to be overtly propagandistic and didactic. Financed by the Chinese state, the film features notable Chinese film stars including Chow Yun Fat, John Woo, and Andy Lau, and includes sweeping sets and grand production design to infuse the narrative with style and glory.

Orion // Getty Images

#15. Tarzan the Ape Man (1981)

– Director: John Derek

– Stacker score: 30.2

– IMDb user rating: 3.4

– Metascore: 24

– Runtime: 115 minutes

Bo Derek plays Jane in the portentously erotic and super silly “Tarzan the Ape Man,” which was directed by her husband John Derek. Critics found the period drama to be a ridiculous and inept adaptation of the familiar source material, the 1912 Edgar Rice Burroughs novel. Set pieces include the beach and jungle, where Jane and the titular ape man frolic in ways that are far more ludicrous than they are seductive.

Chango Productions

#14. Vulgar (2000)

– Director: Bryan Johnson

– Stacker score: 29.7

– IMDb user rating: 5.2

– Metascore: 5

– Runtime: 87 minutes

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes of “Clerks” cameo in this film about a depressed, rageful clown, that aims to capture the low-budget indie style. Instead, this drama, produced by Smith, presents the clown Vulgar, who goes through harrowing, brutal ordeals at bachelor parties that ultimately avoid either pathos or comedy.

The Tyler Perry Company

#13. Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017)

– Director: Tyler Perry

– Stacker score: 28.7

– IMDb user rating: 3.8

– Metascore: 17

– Runtime: 101 minutes

Despite wretched reviews, “Boo 2!” still managed to turn a profit, though not one as significant as the original film. Tyler Perry again wrote, directed, produced, and starred, playing three characters in total, including Madea, a character he made famous and introduced in 2005’s “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.” In this entry, Madea battles spooky monsters in what critics considered an especially flat and formulaic entry in the popular franchise.

Atlantic Films

#12. Music (2021)

– Director: Sia

– Stacker score: 28.7

– IMDb user rating: 3.2

– Metascore: 23

– Runtime: 107 minutes

Pop star Sia directed this drama with several thematically related music video style interludes. Kate Hudson plays an addict who finds herself the caregiver of her autistic younger sibling named Music (Maddie Ziegler). Leslie Odom Jr. plays a neighbor on hand to help the pair in a film lambasted for its insensitive and offensive portrayal of neurodiversity.

Atlas 3 Productions

#11. Atlas Shrugged: Who Is John Galt? (2014)

– Director: James Manera

– Stacker score: 27.1

– IMDb user rating: 4.3

– Metascore: 9

– Runtime: 99 minutes

This incoherent adaptation of Ayn Rand’s libertarian tome “Atlas Shrugged” is the third installment in a trilogy, and is roundly considered the worst. The beloved character actor Stephen Tobolowsky is on hand in a film otherwise filled with wooden dialogue and conspicuously cheap set pieces, as a community rails against socialism.

Alive Films

#10. Cool as Ice (1991)

– Director: David Kellogg

– Stacker score: 27.1

– IMDb user rating: 2.8

– Metascore: 24

– Runtime: 91 minutes

The cringe is strong in this romantic adventure starring the rapper Vanilla Ice, who was at the time riding the enormous success of the hip-hop album “To the Extreme,” and its hit single “Ice Ice Baby.” By the time “Cool as Ice” premiered, the rapper’s popularity had cooled and the film opened to dismal reviews and flopped at the box office. Vanilla Ice plays Johnny, a guy falling for a high schooler whose disapproving father (Michael Gross) is impressed by the hotrodder.

Radical Studios

#9. The Last Days of American Crime (2020)

– Director: Olivier Megaton

– Stacker score: 27.1

– IMDb user rating: 3.7

– Metascore: 15

– Runtime: 148 minutes

This two-plus-hour slog into heist and gangster film clichés meanders in hyperviolence and seen-before torture scenes in an effort that enraged critics. The setup concerns a future where the government is about to unroll technology that prevents all crime. The characters embark on the familiar one last job plot point, but without the suspense or kinetic flair the genre requires.

HandMade Films

#8. Shanghai Surprise (1986)

– Director: Jim Goddard

– Stacker score: 25.0

– IMDb user rating: 3.2

– Metascore: 16

– Runtime: 97 minutes

Pop power couple Madonna and Sean Pean were newlyweds when they starred in this gangster genre throwback set in 1938 Shanghai and produced by George Harrison of Beatles fame. The duo’s stardom wasn’t enough to infuse this messy jumble with charisma or sense, as a missionary and a schemer hunt for gobs of opium.

Wiseau-Films

#7. The Room (2003)

– Director: Tommy Wiseau

– Stacker score: 23.4

– IMDb user rating: 3.6

– Metascore: 9

– Runtime: 99 minutes

“The Room” became a cult phenomenon, inspiring the critically acclaimed drama “The Disaster Artist,” directed by and starring James Franco, who won a Golden Globe for his performance as real-life film anti-auteur, Tommy Wiseau. Wiseau’s nonsensical drama about an addled affair with a cheating fiancée offers spellbindingly awful pathos. It’s a gut-wrenchingly terrible movie that is nonetheless, unforgettable and weirdly watchable.

City Films

#6. Bolero (1984)

– Director: John Derek

– Stacker score: 21.9

– IMDb user rating: 2.9

– Metascore: 13

– Runtime: 105 minutes

Actress Bo Derek famously ran across a beach in 1979’s “10,” a role that cemented her as a cultural icon during the early 1980s. Husband John Derek collaborated with the actress for a third time in 1984, directing “Bolero,” a drama about a globetrotting virgin on the hunt for sexual experience, that earned Derek her second (of three) Worst Actress Golden Raspberry Awards.

Point Park University

#5. Not Cool (2014)

– Director: Shane Dawson

– Stacker score: 19.3

– IMDb user rating: 3.6

– Metascore: 1

– Runtime: 93 minutes

“Not Cool” emerged from the Starz reality show “The Chair,” which followed two writer-directors in a competition to produce an indie film. Anna Martemucci’s sensitive and earnest “Hollidaysburg” lost to this inane effort from YouTube star Shane Dawson. His film, ostensibly a gross-out teen comedy, is an assault on teens and on comedy that makes filmmaking itself feel like gross-out vandalism.

Twentieth Century Fox

#4. Glitter (2001)

– Director: Vondie Curtis-Hall

– Stacker score: 19.3

– IMDb user rating: 2.3

– Metascore: 14

– Runtime: 104 minutes

Superstar diva Mariah Carey made her film debut as Billie in this soapy drama about a nightclub singer on the road to fame. Set in 1983 Brooklyn, Carey plays a dancer with a checkered past who’s discovered by a DJ. They fall in love, but the relationship is soon threatened by the glitzy and gritty glitter of pop hits and stardom.

Skyline Entertainment

#3. The Haunting of Sharon Tate (2019)

– Director: Daniel Farrands

– Stacker score: 18.8

– IMDb user rating: 2.8

– Metascore: 8

– Runtime: 94 minutes

Hilary Duff stars as actress Sharon Tate in this clunky horror effort that draws on the true story of the notorious Manson murders that took place in Hollywood in 1969. With awkward references to Tate’s real-life husband, the director Roman Polanski, this drama careens into ultimately silly terrain as the heroine fights back.

Hollywood Storm

#2. Black Rose (2014)

– Director: Alexander Nevsky

– Stacker score: 17.2

– IMDb user rating: 2.8

– Metascore: 5

– Runtime: 83 minutes

Careening camerawork, absurd jump cuts, and clunky dialogue that explains what’s happening mar the directorial debut of Russian action star Alexander Nevsky. Nevsky also stars as a cop, Vlad, on the hunt for a serial killer who yells at one victim to “scream louder.” Set pieces include an abandoned factory where the killer has displayed black roses, a nod to the title. Watch out for a Scooby Doo-like reveal where the baddie pulls off his hood and Vlad remarks, “You?!” with surprise.

Leuviah Films

#1. United Passions (2014)

– Director: Frédéric Auburtin

– Stacker score: 11.5

– IMDb user rating: 2.1

– Metascore: 1

– Runtime: 110 minutes

The biopic about FIFA, the corporate entity governing soccer, known worldwide as football, rankled critics and audiences alike. It is widely considered a cliché-ridden bore that attempts to transpose the drama of sports triumph to bureaucratic settings. Gerard Depardieu, Sam Neill, and Tim Roth star as CEO luminaries of the organization, each at the helm at different time periods across plodding decades.

